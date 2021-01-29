POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello recently concluded its highly successful Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge fundraiser. During the challenge, $39,695 was raised from 286 generous donors. The challenge took place from Dec. 10-Dec. 31. Proceeds will benefit critical housing-related programs NWP provides for the community.
The Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge is an online fundraising campaign facilitated by the Home Partnership Foundation, which receives support from 45 private sponsors from across the state. Non-profit housing-related organizations in Idaho are invited to take part in the three-week-long campaign that takes place each year in December. In 2020, 78 non-profits participated, including 23 entities from Southeast Idaho. This was the 10th year of the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. NWP has participated in each of the past 10 years.
The campaign kicked off with a curbside to-go luncheon on Dec. 10 where residents of the community were invited to drive through the parking lot behind the NWP offices where they received a complimentary lunch to go (catered by Nel’s Bi-Lo Market) with the hopes that they would make a cash donation without having to leave the comfort and safety of their vehicle. Large donation checks were also presented that day from Idaho Central Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank and Jim Johnston. As the campaign continued through the remainder of December, several other promotions and contests took place, which allowed NWP to attain numerous interim prizes.
NWP won several cash prize awards, including first place in the most donors category in the Southeast region, the Early Bird Award, Domestic Dozen (for securing over 12 donors from out of state), Weekend Warriors, 10th Anniversary Award and more. Capturing first place in the most donors category was an impressive feat considering 23 non-profits in Southeast Idaho took part.
The $39,695 raised (which was an increase of $2,300 over last year’s total) will support housing-related programs, including NWP’s owner-occupied home renovation program for low and moderate-income residents, affordable new home construction and funding to help operate the Spirit of Hope House, which is a home on North Harrison Avenue for men who are transitioning from the correctional system.
Of the $39,695 raised, $12,600 was made up of prize and matching grant money. “Matching grant funds and prize money are a huge part of this campaign,” said Mark Dahlquist, NeighborWorks Pocatello executive director. “It’s always very motivating to our donors when we can tell them that for every dollar they give, it will be leveraged with prize money or in some cases matched dollar for dollar by certain grant sources.” In addition, the private money NWP raises doesn’t have the strings attached that federal funding sources have. On many occasions, private donations can also be used as matching when NWP is seeking outside grant funding.
In spite of a global pandemic, 2020 was a year of many noteworthy accomplishments for NeighborWorks Pocatello. Deploying 30 home improvement projects for lower-income residents via its partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines was certainly a highlight. Planning for the exciting new housing development at the former Bonneville School site, making visible improvements to the Day Street Neighborhood via “Spruce up the Block” grant funding and breaking ground on a housing development in American Falls were noteworthy, as was winning a highly competitive grant award of $520,000 from the U.S. Treasury Department (via their Community Development Financial Institutions fund) to improve housing quality and homeownership rates in Southeast Idaho.
“We were also excited to learn that NeighborWorks America once again confirmed our status as an 'exemplary' organization in 2020,” Dahlquist said. “We couldn't have achieved all of this without our dedicated staff, board of directors members, committee members, neighborhood associations, and our business and community partners. NeighborWorks Pocatello is certainly a powerful alliance of residents, business and government that changes people's lives and makes community revitalization happen”.