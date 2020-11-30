POCATELLO — For the past 13 years, the Aid For Friends Annual Homeless Awareness Encampment has informed the public about the growing homelessness problem in this area. Volunteers slept in cardboard boxes in possible frigid temperatures at Caldwell Park, ate a “soup kitchen” dinner and kept warm around a burn barrel behind a wind-breaking tarp to remind us all of the plight of the homeless as well as raise funds for AFF services.
This year, the encampment will look much different than in the previous years. There will be no canteen, no fire in the burn barrels, no windbreaker and no Allan Priddy. Obviously, COVID-19 has impacted our event, but we will be missing a man who has been a major part of this event for 14 years. Allan passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition on May 5. For a moment, let’s reflect on Allan’s contribution to the encampment and Aid For Friends.
In the fall of 2007, Aid For Friends was facing a financial crisis that threatened its future. A new board member went to her church with the news. The consensus was that Aid For Friends needed an event that would raise awareness as well as funds, and so the project began. A band of volunteers met and developed an event that would be a symbolic act of the plight of being homeless by spending the night in Caldwell Park in cardboard shelters or camping tents.
The event required obtaining materials and food for lunch, a soup line dinner and breakfast, media exposure, emergency medical technician services, and security for the campers while they slept, and winter survival training and safety. Allan Priddy taught survival classes at Idaho State University for many years, lived at Antarctica for months at a time and was the most qualified person for this job. Allan also worked in construction and became the leader in building the now-famous cardboard box shelters.
The project, as it was called, gave Aid For Friends the ability to keep its doors open and continue to serve the community. The project became an annual fundraising event. Over the years, hundreds of individuals, families with children, Boy Scout troops, civic and church groups have participated.
Originally a homeless shelter that provided lodging and some meals, Aid For Friends has evolved into a multi-faceted resource center serving many. The agency was born during the savage Pocatello winter of 1983-84 when one young man froze to death while trying to find shelter in a dumpster and another had a foot amputated because no shelter services operated here.
Encampment 2020 will still occur but not with a large gathering. On Saturday, a single cardboard box shelter will be constructed as a tribute to Allan at Caldwell Park, and Boy Scout Troop 315 will perform a flag ceremony in Allan’s honor at 1 p.m. Community members are welcome to stop by and sign either the traditional tarp or a poster board to give to Allan’s widow, Kathy. Donations for the encampment will be accepted. Dedicated campers will sleep out that night but will do so in their own backyards and will collect pledges for their commitment to Aid For Friends.
To date, this event has raised $181,950. Contributions may be sent to Aid For Friends, P. O. Box 4233, Pocatello, ID 83205. Please add "encampment” to the memo on the check.
Many thanks to Allan Priddy and all who have supported Aid For Friends.