Lookout Credit Union giant check

Lookout Credit Union presented Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 with a $30,000 donation.

POCATELLO — Representatives from Lookout Credit Union presented Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 high school administration and athletic directors with a $30,000 donation on Thursday.

The donation funds were proceeds from the long-running John McCarthy Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by Lookout Credit Union. Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia was the presenting sponsor for the sixth consecutive year. The donation was divided equally among Pocatello, Highland and Century high schools and is used for athletics and extracurricular activities for students who may not be able to participate due to lack of funds. The tournament, held at Highland Golf Course, sold out team registrations in record time and surpassed the expected number of prizes and sponsors this year.

