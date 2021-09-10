Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Representatives from Lookout Credit Union presented Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 high school administration and athletic directors with a $22,500 donation on Thursday.
The donation funds were proceeds from the long-running John McCarthy Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by Lookout Credit Union. Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia was the presenting sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. The donation was divided equally among Pocatello, Highland and Century high schools and is used for athletics and extracurricular activities for students who may not be able to participate due to lack of funds. The tournament, held at Highland Golf Course, sold out team registrations in record time and surpassed the expected number of prizes and sponsors this year.
“We are deeply grateful for our sponsors and golfers, in the midst of this year’s challenges, helped make this the most successful John McCarthy Memorial golf tournament ever,” said Lookout Credit Union vice president of marketing, BJ Fillingame.
“On behalf of School District 25, we thank the Lookout team for their tireless and unending support of public K-12 education in our community,” said Courtney Fisher, PCSD 25 communications and community relations specialist. “The Lookout team walks the walk, participating not just with their dollars but with their time, talent and energy to support our high school programs in memory of a much-loved educator and friend to public education.”
John McCarthy was a beloved teacher, coach and administrator who devoted 33 years to PCSD 25. Prior to his death in 2003, he spent many years as a strong supporter of athletics, extracurricular activities and community involvement. Lookout Credit Union is proud to keep his legacy alive and is honored to make the donation in his memory every year.
