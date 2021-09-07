Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple over the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
Profile
Joseph is an outgoing young man with a passion for riding anything with wheels, including his bike, electric scooter, longboard, or roller blades. When he’s not busy being active, he can be found reading novels by his favorite authors, J.K. Rowling and Rick Riordan, or building something awesome with Legos or Kinex. Board games are another of his favorite pastimes and he would really like to one day start a Rubik's Cube club at school.
Those closest to Joseph describe him as a smart and funny jokester who is extremely talented and creative when it comes to art and building things. Joseph understands the need for a good education and is working hard to be successful at it so that one day he can fulfill his dream of going to college to become a computer programmer or coder. Caregivers who can help support him educationally will be an integral part of helping him to realize his future dreams.
Joseph describes his ideal forever family as including both a Mom and a Dad. He looks forward to each of those relationships and what they can add to his life. A family where he can be the only or the youngest child in the home is an ideal fit for him. Joseph values his faith and wants a Christian family who shares in his religious beliefs and attends church regularly.
He has a real affinity for animals and hopes that his new home will have pets that he can help care for and spend time with. Joseph is sure to add fun and adventure to his future family. If you think that your family would be a great match for this resilient teen, we look forward to receiving an inquiry from you today.
