Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Blackfoot has seen a remarkably long relationship with the business of newspaper publishing. Back when Blackfoot was just a collection of tiny log and wooden building along dirty streets that changed from mud holes to dust bowls and back again with surprising regularity, William E. Wheeler printed the first edition of The Blackfoot Register. This was July 1, 1880, and the news of the day was that W. N. Shilling’s house had been blown over in a strong wind. This paper was printed only on Saturdays, and people would stand outside the office, waiting to get a paper ‘hot off the press’. Four years later, Wheeler relocated his paper to Idaho Falls, which was still in Bingham County at the time, and renamed it The Idaho Register. Sometime later, there was one more name change to The Post Register, and this paper continues to this day.

Norman Jones began printing his paper, The Idaho News, in 1887, in Blackfoot. Jones was a strong supporter of Blackfoot and renamed the paper The Blackfoot News “in honor of our town and her noble people”. The paper continued weekly for fourteen years, during which the editor’s job passed to Jones’ son, Percy. Percy Jones changed to a Wednesday and Saturday printing schedule and set the subscription cost at $3 per year. Was that too much? The Idaho Register was still publishing and charging only $2 per year. Or possibly, that a second newspaper, the Bingham County Democrat, had begun publishing in 1901. For whatever the reason, The Blackfoot News closed with the January 1, 1902, issue.

