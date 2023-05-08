Blackfoot has seen a remarkably long relationship with the business of newspaper publishing. Back when Blackfoot was just a collection of tiny log and wooden building along dirty streets that changed from mud holes to dust bowls and back again with surprising regularity, William E. Wheeler printed the first edition of The Blackfoot Register. This was July 1, 1880, and the news of the day was that W. N. Shilling’s house had been blown over in a strong wind. This paper was printed only on Saturdays, and people would stand outside the office, waiting to get a paper ‘hot off the press’. Four years later, Wheeler relocated his paper to Idaho Falls, which was still in Bingham County at the time, and renamed it The Idaho Register. Sometime later, there was one more name change to The Post Register, and this paper continues to this day.
Norman Jones began printing his paper, The Idaho News, in 1887, in Blackfoot. Jones was a strong supporter of Blackfoot and renamed the paper The Blackfoot News “in honor of our town and her noble people”. The paper continued weekly for fourteen years, during which the editor’s job passed to Jones’ son, Percy. Percy Jones changed to a Wednesday and Saturday printing schedule and set the subscription cost at $3 per year. Was that too much? The Idaho Register was still publishing and charging only $2 per year. Or possibly, that a second newspaper, the Bingham County Democrat, had begun publishing in 1901. For whatever the reason, The Blackfoot News closed with the January 1, 1902, issue.
The Bingham County Democrat faced their own competition when Bryd Trego moved from Mackay to Blackfoot in 1904, to begin publishing The Idaho Republican. The Democrat printed an editorial to welcome Byrd to town, mixing kind words with a little bit of name-calling, and spurring sales of both papers as customers wished to see what each would say about the other. In 1907, The Democrat became the Bingham County Optimist, and it was in business at least until 1914.
The Idaho Republican was published five days a week, and Byrd Trego brought in some new ideas in newspaper content. He was a student of history and included many historical articles, which he wrote himself or borrowed from his friends. Byrd also began to serialize stories – printing a chapter at a time – which built anticipation for the next issue.
Trego and his wife, Susie, touched Blackfoot with their architectural skills as well as their literary efforts. Their unique home on Court Street and their specially designed newspaper office on West Bridge are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The next feeder of Blackfoot’s news addiction was D. L. Brady’s The Evening Courier, in 1913, which became The Daily Courier in 1914, when they went to a five-day schedule. The paper was reinvented as The Evening Bulletin in 1917. After completing for ten years with The Republican, the two papers merged in 1927 under the banner The Daily Bulletin. Both editors would continue with the new paper; Trego as business manager and Brady as managing editor, and most employees were retained as well. Several changes of ownership later, Drury Brown moved into the editor’s chair and three years after that, in 1960, The Daily Bulletin switched to morning delivery, the first morning paper in the area. Brown also updated the printing press and changed the name of the paper to The Blackfoot News, reportedly because he was tired of hearing the paper referred to as The Daily Bull. In 1968, he added a Saturday edition.
By 1973, Drury Brown’s son, David, had taken over as editor. Well-known reporter Emily Hone was hired during this time, along with a gang of other news writers, expanding the scope of coverage to all of Bingham County and including new sections such as sports, style, food and recipes, religion, outdoors and agriculture. In May of 1981, another name change brought The Morning News to the doorsteps of eastern Idaho. Things moved along smoothly until March 5, 2019, when the Bingham County Chronicle burst on the scene. Over the next year, The Morning News closed.
Why are local newspapers important? The historian in me says that the answer is in the local touch. Local papers record local happenings, name local people, and print local advertisements. Those three things are essential to someone who is trying to record a local story. Many thanks to Carl Frank for leaving the breadcrumbs for this local story.
The Bingham County Historical Society Archive has rooms full of old newspapers, dating back to 1891. The Archive will begin its summer hours after Memorial Day and be open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
