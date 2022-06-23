MALAD — The celebration of the 140th anniversary of Malad’s “Little Church on the Hill” will be held on Sunday, June 26, in conjunction with the Malad Valley Welsh Festival. Everyone is invited to the special evening program at the Presbyterian Church. The program will be presented at both 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The Malad Presbyterian Church was the first church building in Malad. The Reverend Sheldon Jackson is known as the missionary in the 1860s who stood on the banks of the Missouri River and realized that there was no Presbyterian Church for 1000 miles. He made it his mission to establish hundreds of Presbyterian Churches in little towns all over the West. One of those churches was in the village of Malad in 1870.
In 1882 Reverend Edward M. Knox arrived in Malad and started building the present church and the adjacent Mission School, which was the only school in Malad Valley. In 1908 the school closed because the first public school had opened in 1900. The Presbyterian Church bell arrived in Malad in 1884 and has been rung to announce church services as well as celebrations, fires and floods.
Members of the Presbyterian Church and Malad Valley Welsh Festival committee have planned a program that will feature the history, memories, and music of this historic building.