POCATELLO — For the 13th year, the Father Son-Daughter two-person scramble golf tournament will be Saturday at Highland Golf course, 201 Von Elm Lane in Pocatello.
There will be trophies, prizes, hamburgers with trimmings and lots of sunshine.
There is a shotgun start at 8 a.m. for those who are signed up. The cost is $30, plus cart and golf fees. Some slots are still available. Call Highland Golf course at 208-237-9922.
