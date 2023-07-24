POCATELLO — Now that summer and hot weather have finally arrived, how do swimming fun and dinner for the entire family sound? If you’re thinking, “Bring it on,” then you want to hear more about the 11th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser.
It includes a barbecue dinner and all the swimming you want and is happening from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex and Pavilion. The event features exclusive use of the Ross Park pools and a pulled pork meal so Mom and Dad can relax by the pool. The best part is it’s all for a good cause. The fundraiser is for the local homeless shelter, Aid For Friends.
Tickets are $15 for a single adult (ages 13 and up), $10 per child (ages 2-12) and free for children under 2. Raffle and event tickets are available at the Aid For Friends Facebook page; its website at aidforfriendspocatello.com; at the Aid for Friends office, 214 E. Center, Suite 50 in Pocatello; or at the event. Last year’s Splish and Splash netted $11,096. This year’s goal is $15,000. All proceeds go directly to Aid For Friends and are spent locally.
Admission includes music by a disk jockey, beach balls and raffle drawings conducted live at noon Aug. 11 on the Aid For Friends Facebook page. Among the 18 raffle items are a complete grilling kit, a Pocatello staycation package, three gift baskets — Jurassic Park and Minnie and Mickey Mouse — from the Oneida Crisis Center, an ISU football basket, two New Day Products swag baskets and an Idaho Unlimited basket.
Major event sponsors include Modern Woodmen of America, Idaho National Laboratories through corporate funds from Battelle Energy Alliance, Glean Coffee Roasters, Allstate, Black Rock Dental and Centennial Pocatello Rotary. In addition, two anonymous donors contributed $5,000 total.
Aid For Friends Executive Director B.J. Stensland enjoys this event. “Splish and Splash has become one of Aid For Friends’ signature fundraisers and is a marvelous way to raise money,” she said. “The event includes people of all ages and is family-friendly. It’s always fun to watch everyone playing with the beach balls on the lawn or in the pool. We have such a great time.”
Aid For Friends was originally a homeless shelter that provided lodging and some meals but has evolved into a multi-faceted resource center serving many. Its new facility offers safe, secure shelter for homeless families and individuals, meals, showers, laundry facilities and case management to connect clients with employment, medical and other resources and housing opportunities.
The agency was born during the savage Pocatello winter of 1983-84 when one young man froze to death while trying to find shelter in a dumpster and another had a foot amputated because no shelter services operated here.
“Without Aid For Friends, at least 30 to 50 people would be sleeping out in the street every night,” said Shelter Manager and Splish and Splash Chair Tami Moore. “Aid For Friends addresses the needs of homeless families and individuals with a safe shelter and vital supportive services.”
The event directors are still looking for more businesses and individuals to help sponsor the event, as well as new or gently-used adult and child swimsuits so AFF shelter guests can join the fun and swim at the aquatic complex.
For additional information, contact Stensland at 208-232-0178.
