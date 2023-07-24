splish1

Children enjoy the beach balls and fun in the water at Splish and Splash.

 Photo courtesy of Aid For Friends

POCATELLO — Now that summer and hot weather have finally arrived, how do swimming fun and dinner for the entire family sound? If you’re thinking, “Bring it on,” then you want to hear more about the 11th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser.

It includes a barbecue dinner and all the swimming you want and is happening from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex and Pavilion. The event features exclusive use of the Ross Park pools and a pulled pork meal so Mom and Dad can relax by the pool. The best part is it’s all for a good cause. The fundraiser is for the local homeless shelter, Aid For Friends. 

