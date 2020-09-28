BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is excited to announce that their 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair Experience was a success despite its limited offerings. The Fair honored its 118-year tradition by hosting 4 days of the annual 4H Livestock Competition and Sale, gave attendees what they really wanted with its Fair Food food court FIX, and provided rodeo fans with two nights of the 2019 PRCA Small Market Rodeo of the Year… the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo!
Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo Featured Best Lineup of Competitors
It was a wild ride both inside and outside of the Arena, due to a stormey opening night of Rodeo. This years Gem State Classic featured the best Line up of Competitors this Rodeo had ever seen! The sold-out, limited attendance event saw die-hard fans refuse to give in to mother nature! The Rodeo, streamed live on the Cowboy Channel, showcased the outstanding stock, competitors, and fans we’ve come to love at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. This years Gem State Classic was the ONLY Professional Rodeo in Eastern Idaho this year, and it did not disappoint!
Windstorm Tears Off Roofs and Downs Trees
On Monday afternoon, just a few hours shy of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, the winds shifted with a vengeance Two roofs were ripped off of some of the stock buildings, some trees blew over, power went out on the grounds, and bitter cold set in for the evenings events. Fair officials are extremely grateful there were no injuries to either livestock or attendees during the storm.
4H Livestock Competition and Sale
A primary reason the Fair forged ahead with their limited schedule was to ensure 4H Youth had the chance to compete at the Fair. Horses, cattle, hogs, lambs, meat goats, dairy cattle, dogs, rabbits, and poultry were all represented. Included in the 4H/FFA experience at the Fair was the style review. The Market Animal Competition and Sale was a huge success in the face of much adversity for 4H Youth this summer. Our community rose to the occasion, and supported the animal sale… actually surpassing 2019 total income. The University of Idaho Extension staff extends much appreciation to the Fair Staff, 4H Competitors, and the many volunteers who made it all happen.
The Fair food Fix was enjoyed by all
This year's Food Court looked a bit different than in years past due to the restrictions placed on the Fair in response to COVID. This years Fair Food Fix brought 15 of the Fairs top concessionaires together for a taste of their famous fair food favorites. Most were pleasantly surprised by the success of the event, despite the rough weather. Travis Young, with Bimbo Burgers, said, "We would like to express a big Thank you to the Fair for pulling this Mini Fair off and having the guts to do it. I know it was a leap of faith for the EISF. I was very nervous going into it, but so glad we were able to do it."
Lineup Announcements will be made earlier than ever for 2021!
The Fair would like to thank everyone for the unprecedented support from attendees, concessionaires, and 4H competitors in one of the most challenging years ever. Be on the lookout for exciting announcements coming soon about the 2021 Eastern Idaho State Fair! "We will be announcing our 2021 theme and Grandstand Entertainment lineup earlier than usual”. Said Fair Manager Brandon Bird. “We plan on blowing the roof off the place in 2021 with exciting entertainment, education, and all that fantastic fair food that makes the Fair a time-honored tradition that families love."