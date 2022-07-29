POCATELLO — In the midst of record summer temperatures, how do swimming fun and dinner for the entire family sound? If your answer is “pretty dang good,” then you want to hear more about the 10th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser.
It’s happening from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex and Pavilion, 2901 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello. It includes a barbecue dinner and all the swimming you want. The best part is it’s all for a good cause. The fundraiser for our local homeless shelter features exclusive use of the Ross Park pools and a barbecue dinner so Mom and Dad can relax by the pool.
Tickets are $15 for a single adult (ages 13 and up), $10 per child (ages 2-12) and free for children under 2. Raffle and event tickets are available at the Aid For Friends Facebook page, its website at aidforfriendspocatello.com, at the Aid for Friends office, 214 E. Center, Suite 50, or at the event. Last year’s Splish and Splash netted $6,194. This year’s goal is $10,000. All proceeds go directly to Aid For Friends and are spent locally.
Admission includes music by a disk jockey, beach balls and raffle drawings conducted live at noon, Aug. 12 on the Aid For Friends Facebook page. Among the 20 raffle items are a complete grilling kit, two Pocatello staycation packages, Taco Tuesday basket with piñata, popcorn package, Pioneer Woman kitchen set, custom glass fish art and jewelry baskets, two pet baskets, a summer fun basket, Sparkle Doll basket and several gift card sets.
Major event sponsors include Modern Woodmen of America, Idaho National Laboratory through corporate funds from Battelle Energy Alliance, Pioneer Title, Allstate and Centennial Pocatello Rotary.
Aid For Friends Executive Director B.J. Stensland enjoys this event. “Splish and Splash is Aid For Friends’ fun way to raise money,” she said. “It’s designed for people of all ages and is family-friendly. It’s a blast to watch everyone playing with the beach balls on the lawn or in the pool.”
Aid For Friends was originally a homeless shelter that provided lodging and some meals but has evolved into a multi-faceted resource center serving many. Its new facility offers safe, secure shelter for homeless families and individuals, meals, showers, laundry facilities and case management to connect clients with employment, medical and other resources and housing opportunities.
The agency was born during the savage Pocatello winter of 1983-84 when one young man froze to death while trying to find shelter in a dumpster and another had a foot amputated because no shelter services operated here.
“Without Aid For Friends, at least 30 to 50 people would be sleeping out in the street every night,” says Shelter Manager and Splish and Splash Chair Tami Moore. “Aid For Friends addresses the needs of homeless families and individuals with a warm shelter and vital supportive services.”
The event directors are still looking for more businesses and individuals to help sponsor the event, as well as new or gently-used adult and child swimsuits so AFF shelter residents can join the fun and swim at the aquatic complex.
For additional information, contact Stensland at 208-232-0178.