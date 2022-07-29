POCATELLO — In the midst of record summer temperatures, how do swimming fun and dinner for the entire family sound? If your answer is “pretty dang good,” then you want to hear more about the 10th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser.

It’s happening from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex and Pavilion, 2901 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello. It includes a barbecue dinner and all the swimming you want. The best part is it’s all for a good cause. The fundraiser for our local homeless shelter features exclusive use of the Ross Park pools and a barbecue dinner so Mom and Dad can relax by the pool.