Firearm safety
While firearm accidents are rare, human error or inattention is the leading cause.
 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

Statistics from the National Shooting Sports Foundation show that hunting with firearms is actually one of the safest recreational activities in the country. That’s not to say that accidents can’t happen, and practicing safe firearm handling can greatly reduce the risk.

In recent years, about 280,000 people annually hunted in Idaho. Even with that many people in the field, there are typically very few, if any, hunting accidents involving firearms in Idaho.

