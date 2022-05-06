POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union will feature $1 admission movies through the summer session, beginning this week. All are welcome to attend. The Pocatello Film Society is co-sponsoring the movie program at the Bengal Theater thanks to generous donations from film society members. Coupled with the low prices on concessions — a variety of sodas, candy and popcorn with real butter — it should be a real bargain to attend. A ticket, along with regular popcorn and soda, should run under $5.
The Bengal Theater was fully remodeled in 2019, with digital projector, surround sound and brand new seats and is one of the coolest places to hang out on a hot summer night. Movies will be shown one night per week through the summer, with the day of the week changing occasionally depending on other conflicting events happening at ISU. Early shows will have subtitles when available.
To start things off, encore screenings of Oscar-nominated "Cyrano" will be featured at the Bengal Theater Thursday, May 12, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he's convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who's in love with someone else. Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett star. If you only see one movie this year, let it be "Cyrano." For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/cyrano.
Then best picture Oscar nominee "Licorice Pizza" will be shown on Friday, May 20, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. This coming-of-age tale is set in the 1970s and tells a story of young love with riotous escapades and cameos from the likes of Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper. The story follows an outgoing 15-year-old (Cooper Hoffman) best known for his work as a child actor and a young woman (Alana Haim) whose sheltered and dysfunctional life brings them together as friends, although there's a little more spark than simple friendship as they explore life in the San Fernando Valley, weaving in and out of each other's lives. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/licorice.
Action-adventure "Uncharted" plays Thursday, May 26, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland star, as treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/uncharted.
"The Outfit" will be shown on Thursday, June 2, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Mark Rylance stars in an artful spin on the gangster genre as a former London tailor who now makes the finest suits in Chicago. Life seems to be very simple until he gets caught in the middle of a mob war where he and his protege must tread carefully to survive one fateful night. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/outfit.
Also in June and July, expect other great movies, such as "Marry Me," "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once," "The Lost City," "Worst Person in the World," "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" and much more. Go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com for more information on these and other movies coming to ISU.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.