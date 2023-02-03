A free-spirited child. A world that affords her great freedom. A courageous stand as family misfortune brings childhood’s shattering end.
A journey through brave encounters, rollicking fun and transformative heartbreak as kids of an earlier time rambled, romped and explored in wide open spaces largely unencumbered by adult supervision.
These are stories of an exceptionally fulfilling and spectacular childhood growing up in Pocatello during the pinnacle of patriotism and belief in the good of society that was the baby boomer era.
Encouraged to record these tales by her children and grandchildren through the years, the author recalls drinking from garden hoses, riding in the back of pickups, riding horses bareback, seeking galvanizing adventures and courageously facing frightening ordeals.
As boomer kids, we knew we had a magical childhood. We did not know we would be the last to experience what we had.
Gail McGuire doubted she would ever author a book. She had been an intrepid tomboy, a free-spirited young adult, had outstanding children who produced superb grandchildren and achieved a successful career in information management. Her siblings, children, and childhood friends supported and encouraged her to write a book. And so, she tried. Now she is a first-time author of this childhood memoir. Gail was born and raised in Pocatello as a third-generation resident. She has lived in Seattle, Wash.; Las Vegas, Nev.; and Santa Fe, N.M. Gail currently resides in Las Vegas with her family.
Do you long to return to a freer and more uplifting time? This memoir of a baby boomer childhood takes you on such a journey.
Her memoir "Raised On Freedom" ventures through a childhood orchestrated by the jubilant creativity and unbridled spirit of a plucky bunch of boomer kids in a place and age that indulged and inspired golden childhoods. A childhood filled with innocent enchantment, triumphant delights and daring predicaments of a child’s own making.
Idaho readers will revel in reminiscent delights. All will stir to epic childhood escapades of an earlier time.
