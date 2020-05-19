School: Highland High School
Future plans: I plan on attending Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD in the fall on an Academic and Baseball Scholarship. I will be getting my degree in the medical field and plan to go on to Medical School.
Accomplishments: I am graduating with High Honors and with a STEM diploma. I have taken many AP & dual credit classes while in high school and have the majority of my freshman year of college complete.
Extracurriculars: I played Football and Baseball all 4 years at Highland High School. I was recognized my Junior year of baseball or first team all district and also second team all area.
Favorite quote: None
Favorite memory: Winning the District championship and dog piling on the pitchers mound!
Advice to future generations: Work hard at everything that you do. You never know when it will be your last time.
Parents' names: Justin & Tara Wilhelm