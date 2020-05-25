Wilhelm, Alex

School: Century High School

Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Utah, and pursue an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering.

Accomplishments: Graduating with a STEM diploma and Academic Excellence, and received an Academic Excellence scholarship at the University of Utah

Extracurriculars: LiveWire Robotics, Century Outdoor Program, Century Science Club, Business Professionals of America, National Honors Society, Pocatello Pioneers Mountain Bike team

Favorite quote: Wherever you are, be there

Parents' names: Chris and Jennifer Wilhelm

