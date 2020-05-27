Ralphs, Hannah

School: Century High School

Future plans: Hannah plans on attending ISU to further her education and also is considering a career as a Physical Therapy Assistant.

Accomplishments: Hannah was academic student of the month. She is also graduating with high honors as part of National Honors Society.

Extracurriculars: Hannah participated in cross country and track and field.

Favorite quote: Be a pineapple: Stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside.

Favorite memory: Traveling to Missoula Montana with her cross country team

Advice to future generations: Choose friends that will build you up and make you a better person.

Parents' names: James and Anita Ralphs

