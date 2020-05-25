School: Highland High School
Future plans: Attending Idaho State University in the fall of 2020.
Accomplishments: Aja will graduate with honors and is particularly proud of acing honors chemistry. She also placed 2nd in the FCCLA state competition.
Extracurriculars: Aja was a member of several choirs and enjoyed singing in all of them. She also contributed to the yearbook and competed with the FCCLA.
Favorite quote: "Always believe in yourself. Do this and no matter where you are, you will have nothing to fear." - The Cat Returns
Favorite memory: Hanging out in Mr. Ritcher's classroom with all her friends.
Advice to future generations: Don't wait for the last minute. Don't suck. Do things you actually enjoy.
Parents' names: Paul and Tina Nelson (grandparents)