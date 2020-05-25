School: Highland High School

Future plans: Attending Idaho State University in the fall of 2020.

Accomplishments: Aja will graduate with honors and is particularly proud of acing honors chemistry. She also placed 2nd in the FCCLA state competition.

Extracurriculars: Aja was a member of several choirs and enjoyed singing in all of them. She also contributed to the yearbook and competed with the FCCLA.

Favorite quote: "Always believe in yourself. Do this and no matter where you are, you will have nothing to fear." - The Cat Returns

Favorite memory: Hanging out in Mr. Ritcher's classroom with all her friends.

Advice to future generations: Don't wait for the last minute. Don't suck. Do things you actually enjoy.

Parents' names: Paul and Tina Nelson (grandparents)

