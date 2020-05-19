Koch, Ashleigh

School: Century High School
Future plans: Ashleigh plans to attend ISU in the Fall to become a Wildlife Biologist.
Accomplishments: Ashleigh is graduating with Academic Excellence. She has maintained a GPA of at least at 4.0 while at Century. She has been awarded Academic Student of the Month. She was a part of CHS's award winning marching band all four years. Ashleigh served as Co-section Leader the last two years. She was voted Leader of the Year by her band mates.
Extracurriculars: Ashleigh has been a member of Junior Civitans, National Honor Society, and Tri-M. She was a part of CHS's award winning marching band all four years. Ashleigh has volunteered at Zoo Idaho the last four years. She is currently now employed there. She has also volunteered numerous hours at Ellis Elementary, Idaho Food Bank, Stone Soup, Simplot Games, and Blood Drives.
Favorite quote: "I would rather have 1 amazing best friend than 100 decent regular friends. It's not about quantity, it's about quality."
Advice to future generations: Participate in anything and everything you can.
Parents' names: Steve and Kari Koch