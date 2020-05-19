Hewett, Calvin

School: Highland High School
Future plans: Calvin will be graduating with honors from Highland High School. He has submitted his papers to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After his mission Calvin plans to attend BYU Idaho to pursue his studies in Quantum Physics.
Accomplishments: Calvin has been working on his AP classes so that be can have some collage credits already under his belt. He is a 4 year seminary graduate and during this last year has taken early morning seminary in order to able to complete his AP courses.
Extracurriculars: Calvin was part of the Highland Marching Band all four years of high school and this last season they were undefeated, even at the Utah Competitions! He also was on the wrestling team for all four years placing 6th at state his sophomore year and 3rd at state this year!
Favorite quote: It's hard to beat a person that never gives up -- Babe Ruth
Favorite memory: I have so many memories of him but I think the one that I like to share with people is this. When Calvin started 6th grade we were at registration and I was holding the paper showing all of the available activities. I turned to him and asked if he wanted to do any of them and he looked me dead in the eye and said "I want to wrestle"! I was floored. He only weighed 50lb and was super short. That decision took us on quite a journey! He didn't get much heavier but her sure got taller. He finished out his wrestling career at 106lbs!
Advice to future generations: Love with everything thing you have.
Parents' names: Byron & Rebecca Hewett