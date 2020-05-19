Hendricks, Bristol

School: Highland High School
Future plans: She plans on going into Auto Tech, and fulfilling a job into mechanics.
Accomplishments: In 2016, Bristol went to New York and sang apart of an Honors Series Choir, and performed in Carnegie Hall.
Extracurriculars: Freshman year, she played girl's basketball.
Favorite quote: "It's only illegal of you get caught."
Favorite memory: "It has taken a lot to where I'm at, but my favorite memory would have to be eating lunch for sure."
Advice to future generations: "Just do your assignments, its literally not that hard. Just don't do stupid stuff, and get your things organized while you can."
Parents' names: David Hendricks