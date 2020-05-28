School: Century High School
Future plans: Plans to attend Idaho State University in the fall of 2021 pursuing her dream in cosmetology and minoring in dance.
Accomplishments: Selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) and was Diamond Dancer of the year for 2018-2019 school year.
Extracurriculars: Century Diamond Dancers.
Favorite quote: High school taught me that if there’s a will, there’s a way, if there’s a quizlet, there’s an A.
Favorite memory: Senior night, just having both parents walk me out in front of my peers celebrating me and all my accomplishments.
Advice to future generations: If your going to be late you might as well go get breakfast while your at it.
Parents' names: Tony and Rosa Greub