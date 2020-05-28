School: Century High School

Future plans: Plans to attend Idaho State University in the fall of 2021 pursuing her dream in cosmetology and minoring in dance.

Accomplishments: Selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) and was Diamond Dancer of the year for 2018-2019 school year.

Extracurriculars: Century Diamond Dancers.

Favorite quote: High school taught me that if there’s a will, there’s a way, if there’s a quizlet, there’s an A.

Favorite memory: Senior night, just having both parents walk me out in front of my peers celebrating me and all my accomplishments.

Advice to future generations: If your going to be late you might as well go get breakfast while your at it.

Parents' names: Tony and Rosa Greub

