School: Highland High School
Future plans: Jordan will attend Idaho State in the Fall to pursue a dual master's degree in athletic training/physical therapy. She is also an athlete and will play softball for the Bengals.
Accomplishments: Highest Honors STEM-designated diploma 28 college credits earned STEP Ahead and merit scholarships 1st team All Area (softball) 1st team All Conference (softball) USSSA All American Top Performer (softball)
Extracurriculars: Varsity softball 4 years Travel softball in southern California with Firecrackers 18U Gold Youth in Government
Favorite memory: Traveling from coast to coast for softball road trips with my family.
Advice to future generations: Get off your phone and go outside!
Parents' names: James and Shannon Frasure