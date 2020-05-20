Crowder, Jayden

School: Century High School

Future plans: Will be attending Idaho State in the fall on an academic scholarship to pursue a degree in Athletic Training.

Accomplishments: NHS graduate Graduating with high honors Has taken many dual credit and AP classes

Extracurriculars: 2 sport athlete all 4 years playing football and baseball

Favorite quote: There may be people with more talent than you but there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do

Favorite memory: Being able to play Varsity Baseball as a freshman

Advice to future generations: Never stop trying

Parents' names: Nick and Kim Crowder

