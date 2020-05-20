Crowder, Jayden

School: Century High School
Future plans: Will be attending Idaho State in the fall on an academic scholarship to pursue a degree in Athletic Training.
Accomplishments: NHS graduate Graduating with high honors Has taken many dual credit and AP classes
Extracurriculars: 2 sport athlete all 4 years playing football and baseball
Favorite quote: There may be people with more talent than you but there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do
Favorite memory: Being able to play Varsity Baseball as a freshman
Advice to future generations: Never stop trying
Parents' names: Nick and Kim Crowder