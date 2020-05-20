School: Highland High School

Future plans: To attend ISU this coming fall.

Accomplishments: Sophia has maintained almost straight A’s her entire academic career. She has a gpa of 3.987 and scored high enough this tri that she would have graduated with a 4.0 had they been given a letter grade! She has also earned her STEM Designation.

Extracurriculars: Sophia has been a competitive dancer the past 7 years and currently dances with The Dance Factory. She was member of student Council her Sophomore year! She has spent time over the past several years volunteering locally.

Favorite quote: Life is about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain!

Favorite memory: Winning Nationals at Hollywood Vibe in Las Vegas (July 2019) with her Inspire Team with The Dance Factory!

Advice to future generations: Don’t take things for granted!

Parents' names: Kurt and Carrie Churba

