School: Highland High School
Future plans: To attend ISU this coming fall.
Accomplishments: Sophia has maintained almost straight A’s her entire academic career. She has a gpa of 3.987 and scored high enough this tri that she would have graduated with a 4.0 had they been given a letter grade! She has also earned her STEM Designation.
Extracurriculars: Sophia has been a competitive dancer the past 7 years and currently dances with The Dance Factory. She was member of student Council her Sophomore year! She has spent time over the past several years volunteering locally.
Favorite quote: Life is about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain!
Favorite memory: Winning Nationals at Hollywood Vibe in Las Vegas (July 2019) with her Inspire Team with The Dance Factory!
Advice to future generations: Don’t take things for granted!
Parents' names: Kurt and Carrie Churba