School: Highland High School
Future plans: In July Jayden will be leaving to serve a 2-year mission for his church in the Texas Houston South Mission, Spanish Speaking. When he returns he plans to play football at Idaho State University on an athletic scholarship. Jayden plans to possibly major in Business or Health Care Administration.
Accomplishments: Jayden excelled as a 3 sport athletic and was named football first team All-State Safety and Punter for 2 years in a row, All-conference honorable mention in basketball, All-area Boys Career Athletic Achievement award by the Idaho State Journal, and voted Best All-around Male Athlete at Highland High by the coaches.
Extracurriculars: Jayden will graduate with High Honors from Highland with a 3.9 GPA. He enjoys golfing, fishing, CrossFit, paintball, and spending time with family and friends.
Favorite quote: "You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them." -Michael Jordan
Favorite memory: Some of Jayden's favorite memories involve playing little league football with his Jaguars team, as well as going to baseball tournaments with all his best friends and being coached by his Dad and Coach Watson.
Parents' names: Troy and Jamie Bell