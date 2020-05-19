School: Pocatello High School

Future plans: Attend Utah State in Fall to pursue a degree Elementary Education.

Accomplishments: Highest Honors Award National Honors Society Student Body Vice President All area player for 3 years in volleyball Simplot senior student of the year

Extracurriculars: 4 year varsity level in Volleyball 3 year varsity level in basketball State team in softball and golf

Favorite quote: Live in the moment....most importantly never lose YOU!!!

Favorite memory: All the bus rides while participating in sports... getting moved up to varsity for volleyball my freshman year!

Advice to future generations: Pocatello High School is truly the school where everybody is somebody.... so get involved (especially with student government)

Parents' names: Tonya Wilkes and Kendra Wilkes

