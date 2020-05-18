School: Pocatello High School
Future plans: He plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and then attend BYU Provo and focus on engineering.
Accomplishments: Bryce is graduating with highest honors and has participated all 4 years in marching band, tennis and robotics. He served on the Mayor's Youth Advisory Committee.
Extracurriculars: Marching band, tennis and robotics
Favorite quote: You can always retake a class, but you can never relive a party!
Favorite memory: Marching onto the field at Holt Arena to play Traditionals
Parents' names: Marc and Marie Johnson