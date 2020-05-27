School: Pocatello High School
Future plans: Cody will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, leaving July 29th. He will attend BYU when he returns.
Accomplishments: Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship recipient Presidential Scholarship Idaho State University BYU 1-year full tuition Xerox Innovation and Information Technology Award Robotics Haywire Quality Award Eagle Scout
Extracurriculars: Haywire Robotics Team National Honor Society Mayor Youth Advisory Council PHS Act One
Favorite quote: "Infinity, dear brothers, extends not only outward to the reaches of that clear blue sky… but also inward, to the heart of each human being." - E. Urner Goodman
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories is when, during my freshman year on the robotics team, Mr. Alexander and Mr. Johnson got thrown in the pool at the hotel we were staying at.
Advice to future generations: Be yourself but remember to try new things.
Parents' names: Jon & Jenny Higgins