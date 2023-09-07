A 3-year-old child was transported to a hospital by Life Flight helicopter after being bitten by a rattlesnake on the Salmon River, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Officials were alerted at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday by an emergency beacon activation near White House Bar on the Salmon River. The Life Flight helicopter landed at about 3:37 p.m. and transported the child.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.