Falls River Rural Electric Cooperative hosted a hydro tour of its hydroelectric facility in Chester on Thursday, providing a window into the renewable power generation process that supplies electricity to 15,000 customers in the Upper Valley.

More than 100 people attended the event, including several families, where they were escorted on a walkway above the dam, toured the plant and asked any questions they had about the facility.

