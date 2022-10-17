Falls River Rural Electric Cooperative hosted a hydro tour of its hydroelectric facility in Chester on Thursday, providing a window into the renewable power generation process that supplies electricity to 15,000 customers in the Upper Valley.
More than 100 people attended the event, including several families, where they were escorted on a walkway above the dam, toured the plant and asked any questions they had about the facility.
The dam, located on Henry’s Fork of the Snake River, is one of four hydroelectric projects that Fall River Electric owns and operates. The other three facilities are located in Island Park, Buffalo, and Felt.
The tour of the Chester facility was a first-of-its-kind event for the cooperative, providing the public a behind-the-scenes look at how their electricity is produced.
“We can generate about 2 megawatt out of here,” said Chad Johnson, supervisor of hydro operations for Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative. “That can (supply) about 2,000 homes, give or take a little bit.”
The more water is being pushed down the Snake River, the more power the facility can generate. According to Fall River Electric’s website, the “falling or fast-flowing” river water turns large turbines that are connected to generators that produce the electricity. The fins on the turbines can be adjusted to increase the power flow, Johnson said.
“This (plant) is capable of producing 12 million kilowatt hours a year,” said Ted Austin, marketing and public relations director for Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative. “In the last couple years, it’s producing about 7 million (kilowatt hours). So it has a lot more capacity, we just need more water, more frequently in the river — not just in high water like in May or June, but year-round.”
The amount of power produced varies depending on season and the water flow arriving down river.
“In June, we can be running 2 megawatts, but … we’ll get down to where we’re running 500 kilowatts or half a megawatt,” Johnson said. “That’s on a continual basis. Right now we are generating just shy of 800 kilowatts (a day), and that’s just a constant flow.”
The power plant contains three turbine-generator systems, though only one is in operation right now because of lower river levels.
“We can run up to two units, the third one is kind of a spare,’” Johnson said. “As the water comes through, we just return it back to the river. All we do is use it to spin a piece of equipment and put it back in the river.”
Idaho’s cold winters can pose a challenge to hydroelectric generation.
“Ice builds up in the forebay which prevents the water (from flowing) and blocks the intakes,” Austin said. “There’s a couple of months a year that we generally can’t produce electricity because of ice.”
Moss can also clog up the intake screens, but the facility has a large mechanical rake that removes the moss on a regular basis as needed, Johnson said.
The Chester Dam was originally built in 1938 for irrigation purposes. According to the Chester Dam historical marker, the original dam was 17 feet high and 457 feet wide. It was built by the Fremont-Madison Irrigation District which “helps provide irrigation water to 1,500 users with 285,000 acres of farmland within the district,” the marker says. The dam continues to divert water into two canal systems for irrigation.
“The Last Chance canal is across the river…” Johnson said. “Fish screens allow water to pass through them, but divert the fish back into the river. Same with ... the Cross Cut canal. We’ve got fish screens here. The fish will get diverted and come back out that pipe. Same thing on the other side. It keeps most of the fish in the river – some get through (to the canals).”
The dam is situated just below the convergence of Henry’s Fork on the Snake River and the Fall River coming from Yellowstone.
“In the 2000s, Fall River (Electric) partnered with Fremont-Madison Irrigation District to apply for the licensing to construct a hydro facility here,” Austin said.
In September 2011, the hydroelectric plant began generating electricity, according to Austin. An inflatable rubber dam was constructed on top of the cement dam in 2014, raising the water level an additional three feet.
“What that does basically, is it pushes more water down through the turbines at a higher rate,” Austin said.
The dam’s fish ladder did not exist prior to the construction of the hydroelectric facility.
“Now fish can migrate upstream to spawn earlier in the year, and they can go downstream,” Austin said.
The ladder helps fish navigate the dam and strengthens the health of the fishery.
“We’ve had a lot of fishermen that have said they enjoy having the ladder here because you get bigger larger fish upstream as well,” Johnson said.
The symbiotic relationship between the river and the hydroelectric facility is evidence of the project’s success.
According to an event flier, 84% of the electricity Fall River Electric members use comes from hydroelectric power. Of that, 15% is generated by the cooperative’s own turbines. The rest is purchased by the Bonneville Power Administration, Austin said. The cooperative’s energy portfolio is 95% carbon-free, with nuclear energy producing 10% and wind power providing 1% of its electricity.
Unlike other utilities in the area, Fall River Electric is a cooperative, meaning that its members are the owners of the company.
“We’re a non-profit,” Austin said, “and whenever we collect more money on an annual basis to operate the business, then that money goes back to the members into their patronage capital account.”
The cooperative charges 6 cents a kilowatt-hour for electricity.
“Our mission primarily is to keep rates as low as we can and keep reliability as high as we can,” Austin said.
