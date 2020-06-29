POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at HUDDLLE, 312 W. Center St., during the new co-working space's grand-opening event.
HUDDLLE will be offering a 25 percent off membership discount from 5:15 to 8 p.m. during the event. More information is available at huddlle.com.
Co-working involves providing a site for people to work who don’t have traditional office space — whether they are entrepreneurs just starting out or people who work from home and want a place to get out of the house.
“I think some people have found that working at home isn’t as mentally healthy as some may have thought it would be,” said Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello. “So now is a great time to take a look at the co-working spaces that are available in downtown Pocatello.”
And a double-ribbon cutting is set for Squared: A Pocatello Co-working Space and Crafted: A Beverage Co. on at 5 p.m. Wednesday, she said.
Located inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, the businesses will providing information, tours and drink specials.
Palagi says the local economy seems to be holding its own and continues to progress.
Two businesses, but no more, were lost downtown as a result of the statewide stay-home order, she said.
“While we’ve been experiencing different times, real estate seems to be holding its own and businesses are rebounding,” she said.