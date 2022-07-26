Mountain Harvest Community Market

Mountain Harvest Community Market is a healthy foods store based in Salmon, Idaho since 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of Mountain Harvest Community Market

The Mountain Harvest Community Market will receive nearly $105,000 in grant funding to improve access to healthy foods in Salmon, Idaho, the Idaho USDA Rural Development office announced recently.

The grant was made on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Food and Financing Initiative.