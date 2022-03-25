POCATELLO — The Bank of Idaho Tuscany branch on Via Caporatti Drive in Pocatello will permanently close this summer.
Though that branch will officially close on June 24, Bank of Idaho Chief Executive Officer Jeff Newgard told the Idaho State Journal during a Friday phone interview that all Tuscany branch staff will continue working at the branch on Yellowstone Avenue, adding that the company is committed to maintaining a strong presence in the local market.
“It just made a lot of sense for us to combine those two branches into one and by no means does this mean we are leaving town,” Newgard said. “We are doubling down in our commitment to that community and will continue to engage and donate funds within the community. We are here to stay and we love serving the Pocatello market.”
Bank of Idaho officials opted to consolidate the Tuscany branch with the Yellowstone branch on the heels of an upcoming lease agreement renewal on the building and recent data suggesting more and more customers are banking online, Newgard said.
“We evaluated what the best move should be and what we realized is we have really great teams in both locations and we determined we could accommodate both teams in that single branch to form a very powerful team,” Newgard said. “This is combined with the fact that post-pandemic we have seen an upswing in electronic and mobile banking. People are using those avenues a lot more now.”
In addition to contributing a significant amount for the construction of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument and Plaza located off Olympus Drive in the Northgate area, Bank of Idaho has historically been a huge supporter of the Idaho State Civic Symphony.
Moreover, Newgard said the Bank of Idaho has plans to replicate a very successful fundraiser held in Idaho Falls over the last five years and bring it to the Gate City.
Last year, the Swing for the Green golfing tournament in Idaho Falls surpassed $57,000 in donations to an endowment fund for scholarships at the College of Eastern Idaho, pushing the total amount raised by the fundraiser to over $100,000 since its inception. This August, a fundraiser modeled exactly like the one in Idaho Falls will be held in Pocatello and benefit the endowment fund for Idaho State University, said Tyler Kraupp, Bank of Idaho director of marketing.
“We’re finalizing dates right now, but what we have heard from the ISU student foundation is an endowment like the size of the one we have created in Idaho Falls will really do some good for their students,” Kraupp said.
The tournament is still in the preliminary planning stages, but Newgard said it’s a full 18-hole scramble tournament that features at least three professional golfers with the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
“We also have what they call a horse race, or a sudden death playoff, in which one professional LPGA golfer and an amateur are teamed up as twosomes that compete against each other to raise money,” Newgard said. “What’s really interesting about the ISU tournament is that the ISU ladies golf team will also be involved in some capacity, which is just really exciting for us.”
But as Newgard put it, the Bank of Idaho isn’t solely just about writing checks, but the organization is also committed to encouraging its employees to give back to the community in other beneficial ways, such as volunteering their time and energy for worthy causes. For instance, Keith Zundel, a commercial loan officer for the Yellowstone Branch, also serves as a volunteer on the board for the United Way of Southeast Idaho, Newgard said.
“Our philosophy or our magic sauce so to speak is not only do we write checks, which is the minimum we can do, but we also remain committed by donating our most precious asset and that is our time,” Newgard said. “Time is the most precious thing and that’s what we love to do — get engaged in the community and actually go shoulder to shoulder with other community members to make the city a better place to live with a better overall quality of life.”