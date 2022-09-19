Pocatello Electric

Owner Suzie Vigliaturo (holding dog) is pictured with Pocatello Electric’s employees in front of the store that has served the community for 120 years.

 Photo taken and submitted by Megan Anderson

POCATELLO — One of the oldest appliance stores in the country is celebrating its 120th anniversary by giving back to the community it has served for over a century.

Pocatello Electric, located in downtown Pocatello at 258 N Main St., is holding weekly gift giveaways leading up to its grand celebration party on Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.