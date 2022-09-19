POCATELLO — One of the oldest appliance stores in the country is celebrating its 120th anniversary by giving back to the community it has served for over a century.
Pocatello Electric, located in downtown Pocatello at 258 N Main St., is holding weekly gift giveaways leading up to its grand celebration party on Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
“I didn’t want to have the celebration all in one night, I wanted to do it over a period of time,” said Suzie Vigliaturo, the owner of Pocatello Electric. “So what we did is we started it so it would be 120 days of celebration.”
Every week customers can pop into the store to fill out a drawing entry or interact with Pocatello Electric’s Facebook page for the possibility of winning gifts that range from knife sets to air purifiers to griddles to more.
On the night of the grand celebration, they will be giving away a Whirlpool front washer and dryer set and a Serta queen mattress set, and the first 120 people who arrive will receive a small gift. In addition to this, they’re holding a giveaway of $1,120 to a nonprofit of the community’s choosing. Individuals can nominate an organization they wish the money to be donated to, and the winner will be announced the night of Dec. 15.
Vigliaturo said the accomplishment of the family-run appliance store reaching such a ripe age comes from its loyal customers, as well as the high-quality service the store has provided over these years.
“I think it’s because as a small family-run business, it’s more personal,” she said. “If you have a problem with a refrigerator or whatever appliance … those big box stores will tell you to call the manufacturer. But we go to bat for the customer. We get on the phone to take care of the product and fix it, and if we can’t, we’ll switch it out for a new one.”
She also credits their delivery service as a strong quality of the store as well.
“Our delivery is great,” she said. “If you buy from a big box store, they’ll deliver it to your curb. They don’t bring it into your house, they don’t hook it up, (and) they don’t show you how to run it, like we will. And we’ll haul the old one away. So it’s basically considered a white glove delivery service, because we do it all.”
It’s not just Pocatello Electric’s 120 years in business that shows it has the approval of its customers. Since 2004, it has been consistently voted as the Best Appliance Store in the Idaho State Journal’s Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as won several Best Customer Service awards over the years.
Vigliaturo’s husband, Mike, started working for the then-owner of Pocatello Electric in 1947 and bought the business in 1973. He’d been a well-known and well-loved member of the community, Vigliaturo explained, and although he passed away last year, she’s been manning the business same as always.
“We’re still here, we’re still going strong, and nothing has changed,” she said. “We’re still taking care of customers like we used to, and we’re going to be here for at least another 120 years.”