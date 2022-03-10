INKOM — The schedule at Pebble Creek Ski Area will be packed with popular events during the final few weekends of the ski season.
On Saturday and Sunday, the 10 Barrel Beer Cat from 10 Barrel Brewing in Boise will be at the ski area selling beer and offering free swag.
The annual Cowboy Classic will be hosted starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. The event entails two tethers and a rider on barrel negotiating through gates and over bumps, with the rider hopping off the barrel at the end to rope a "steer." Registration for the event is $30 per team and it is limited to 50 teams. Register in advance at the Pebble Creek office by noon on race day. Cash prizes will be awarded. The minimum age for tethers is 18 and barrel riders must be at least 16.
Starting at 2 p.m. on March 19, which is a Saturday, Pebble Creek will host its annual Monster Dummy Jump. Dummies mounted on skis or snowboards will cruise down the hill and launch from a massive jump, with points awarded to entries for big air, style, staying on course, staying intact and proximity to a landing target. The entrance fee is $15 per dummy. First place will receive $100. Prizes will also be awarded for second place, third place and the People's Choice winner.
The Kings Pond Skim is scheduled for March 26, which is a Saturday. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume. The event entails skiing down to a pond between Skyline Lift and the lodge and attempting to skim across without sinking. There is no fee to enter but participants must have a wristband.
The last day of the season will be March 27, which is a Sunday. Best by Yesterday will provide live music on the deck, and drink and food specials will be available.
Pebble Creek is now offering season passes for next winter. People who buy a pass now may use it for the remainder of this season, as well. Pass prices will go up by 10 percent from last year's rates, with the lowest rates offered through May 1. Through May 1, passes will be $423 for adults, $297 for children ages 6 to 12, $363 for youth ages 13 to 17, $363 for seniors ages 66 and older, and $1,589 for family passes. Passes may be purchased online or at the Pebble Creek office.
Dana Kmetz, Pebble Creek's marketing and guest services manager, said the ski area started the season strong in late December with ample snowfall, but a dry January and February followed.
"Like all of the ski areas in the region, we really suffered from a lack of snow through February," Kmetz said.
Kmetz said Pebble Creek will be able to remain open through the end of the season thanks to some snow in late February, as well as some recent snow. Furthermore, the weather has remained cold, enabling Pebble Creek to continue making snow.
Kmetz said skier visits for the season were slightly below average.
"As far as staffing wise, just like a lot of businesses in town and the ski industry as a whole, we really suffered from a lack of employees," Kmetz added. "The group we have working for us really pulled through. We worked together as a team. Every department helped out every other department. It was pretty neat to see everyone come together like that."
During the summer, Kmetz said Pebble will host its annual wildflower concert, and the lodge will be available to book for weddings and other events.