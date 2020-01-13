Idaho Central Credit Union has named two new mortgage loan officers.
Debbie Brown
Debbie Brown has joined Idaho Central Credit Union as a mortgage loan officer.
Born in Driggs, Brown traveled often in her youth because of her father being in the military. However, she has always considered Idaho to be her home base. She attended Ricks College and has lived in Idaho all of her adult life.
Outside of work, Brown enjoys spending time with her two daughters and four grandchildren and is a horse enthusiast.
Brown has been in the mortgage industry for over 30 years, working in mortgage processing, underwriting, originating and managing. Brown finds home financing very rewarding and enjoys sharing in the delight of helping people find that perfect home.
If you are looking for a mortgage loan officer in the Pocatello area, contact Brown at 208-637-8403 or dkbrown@iccu.com.
Selena Wheatley
Selena Wheatley has joined ICCU as a mortgage loan officer.
Though born and raised in Blackfoot, Wheatley moved to Pocatello 28 years ago and has lived in the area since. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and values spending time at the lake with her husband, two sons and three grandchildren.
Wheatley has worked in the mortgage industry for 26 years, starting in closing and processing. In 1995, Wheatley began her role as a mortgage loan officer and has enjoyed producing loans ever since.
If you are looking for a mortgage loan officer in the Pocatello area, contact Selena Wheatley at 208-637-8400 or swheatley@iccu.com.