Heat Farmworkers Exposure

Pedro Murrieta Baltazar places a handful of sweet corn onto a conveyor belt while working on July 7 at a farm in Waverly, Ohio. 

 Joshua A. Bickel/Associated Press

Even as summer temperatures soar and states wrangle with protecting outdoor workers from extreme heat, Texas recently enacted a law that axes city rules mandating water and shade breaks for construction workers.

In state after state, lawmakers and regulators have in recent years declined to require companies to offer their outdoor laborers rest breaks with shade and water. In some cases, legislation failed to gain traction. In others, state regulators decided against action or have taken years to write and release rules.

(1) comment

red in blue

RepubliQans - The working man's party. Cruelty is the point with these psychos.

