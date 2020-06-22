Come join us in the historic heart of Pocatello this week for shopping specials, delicious dining, live music, and more!
L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor, and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center, is now serving lunch. The menu includes flatbread pizza, garlic cheese bread, pizza bread and more. Doors open at 10 a.m.
DNH Studios, located in Station Square’s Suite Q, has introduced Bourbon Hill, a rich fragrance blend of essential oils available in Beard Oil, Beard Balm, Soap, and Hand Scrub. Be sure to stop in this week and see all of the wonderful new items in the shop.
Visit Villano’s Italian on Wednesdays for their $10 special. Everything on their menu, yep that’s right, everything is $10 or less. Delicious, fresh and easy on your wallet!
Five front-line workers will be awarded free mattresses! Pocatello Electric and Serta have joined forces to give thanks and a shout-out to extraordinary front-line workers for the next five months. In June, they will be recognizing a healthcare worker.
Nominate a healthcare worker that has gone out of their way during this pandemic. One nomination will be selected to receive a FREE Serta mattress of their choice. Please email Pocatello Electric with a healthcare worker nomination and a story as to why you are nominating them to pocelectric@cableone.net.
The winner for June will be drawn on June 30. This giveaway thank you will continue through October, with a winner selected from different front-line workers in our community each month.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main, features drip coffee, mochas, lattes, Italian Sodas, teas and sodas with 82 delicious gourmet flavors to choose along with coffee ice cubes, cold brew, Nitro Brew, student discounts and loyalty cards. Enjoy a sweet treat including muffins, cookies, scones and more. Dog-friendly, too.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, is now serving Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items are included on the menu. Be sure to watch for mimosa specials, too.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main, is the place for delicious Greek Cuisine. All day Tuesdays & Thursdays save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3pm. Stop in this week and experience The Grecian Key!
Lunch is once again available at The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. They have brought back some favorite dishes and added a couple new ones.
Also at The Yellowstone, wine tasting every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Half-off Happy Hour and $2 off appetizers in The Y Lounge Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m!
Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night’s are back at The 313 Whiskey Room. 20% off the designated flight all night, starting at 4 p.m! Plus, 1/2 off 313 whiskey cocktails, Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At The Union Taproom, be sure to try their new wings! Perfect to pair with their cold craft beer and the best half-off happy hour on all pours, Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m! Wednesday is DJ Trivia in The Union, starting at 7 p.m! It fills up so get there early for some dinner and drinks before the games begin.
Online ordering with a combined menu from The Yellowstone and The Union Taproom is available at www.theyellowstonerestaurant.com.
If your business needs an updated look, new shirts, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main, Alston’s would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a parking lot party on Friday. There will be food and drink specials beginning at 4 p.m. The band Almost Famous will be performing live from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more, all at the Old Town Pavilion.
Coming Up:
Putting on our Red, White & Blue to honor our Country, military, veterans, and first responders! From July 1 through July 4, the city of Pocatello, city of Chubbuck, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Pocatello, Inc. are partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a community wide contest.
The categories will be: Most Patriotic Family Photo, Most Patriotic Residence, Most Patriotic Business and Most Patriotic Vehicle. Photo entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page July 1 through July 4. Judges will select the winners on July 6. Prizes will include a $100 Visa Gift Card and large trophy for each category.
Thank you for supporting local! We love our community and appreciate your care and support very much!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.