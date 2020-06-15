Come Shop!
Father’s Day is just around the corner. You can find the perfect gift for the Dad in your life in Old Town Pocatello. Fishing supplies, books, bikes, boards, running shoes, gift cards and more! Please remember to shop local every time you can!
Five front-line workers will be awarded free mattresses! Pocatello Electric and Serta have joined forces to give thanks and a shout out to extraordinary front line workers for the next five months.
In June, they will be recognizing a health care worker. Nominate a health care worker who has gone out of their way during this pandemic. One nomination will be selected to receive a FREE Serta mattress of their choice.
Please email Pocatello Electric with a health care worker nomination and a story as to why you are nominating them to pocelectric@cableone.net. The winner for June will be drawn on June 30. This giveaway thank you will continue through October with a winner selected from different front-line workers in our community each month.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will be hosting a Flash Sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hardcover, large paperbacks and coffee table books will be available outside the main entrance.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more, all at the Old Town Pavilion.
Come Dine!
Donut Bros, 401 N. Arthur, is open and invites you in to enjoy delicious mini donuts, soft serve ice cream, snow cones and sweet treats.
Villano's Italian, 165 N. Main, invites you to try their new pizza burger. It looks absolutely delicious! Don’t forget on Tuesdays save $2 on all taco dishes. On Wednesday all menu items are $10 or less. Open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.!
The Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main, is open and once again hosting dart tournaments. They have new menu items, too.
Barricade, 308 E. Center, has re-opened! On Fridays and Saturdays they will be open with limited capacity from 5 to 11 p.m. (curbside will continue on these days from 5 to 7 p.m.) On Wednesdays and Thursdays they will be offering curbside and to-go orders, slushies, growler fills, bottles of wine, merchandise, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Happy 2nd Birthday to ChubbyZ' Sandwich Shoppe! Located at 308 E. Center, ChubbyZ' is open for take out and delivery on Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, salads, fries, tots and more!
Be sure to stop in at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main, for a hot or cold coffee. Homemade baked goods and dog treats available too!
Taproom service is now open at Jim Dandy Brewing! Monday and Tuesday will stay to-go sales only, and their taproom will be open for service Wednesday-Sunday. For specific details about their taproom service changes, please view their guidelines posted on their Facebook page.
Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, has returned to their regular hours. They are once again open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in to enjoy hot or cold coffee beverages, beer, wine, and mimosas along with paninis, sweet treats and breakfast sandwiches/burritos.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has expanded its summer hours and daily specials. Penny has done a great job posting all of their updates on the Facebook page. Don’t forget, if you order over $30, PVB will fill up your growler with beer for FREE. Just tell your server, Penny sent you in.
Food For Thought, 540 N. Main, would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of their loyal and new customers who so graciously supported them during the recent restrictions. The support has allowed them to remain open to serve our community. Don’t forget on Wednesday their famous Cobb Salad is only $7 and their Back Room and patio are open now.
Lunch is once again available at The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel. Wine tasting is every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Plan to take advantage of the new, beautiful outdoor seating now available as you enjoy their new summer menu items.
Trivia has also returned to the Union Taproom every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. And don’t miss happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. at both The Yellowstone Lounge and Union Taproom.
Coming Up:
Putting on our Red, White & Blue to honor our Country, military, veterans, and first responders! July 1-4, the city of Pocatello, city of Chubbuck, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, and Old Town Pocatello Inc. are partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a communitywide contest.
Categories will be: Most Patriotic Family Photo, Most Patriotic Residence, Most Patriotic Business and Most Patriotic Vehicle. Photo entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page July 1-July 4. Judges will select the winners on July 6. Prizes will include a $100 Visa Gift Card and large trophy for each category.