Downtown This Week!
Fall has definitely arrived Downtown! The leaves are beautiful. Coffee is on along with sweet treats, muffins and breads. Restaurants are open for lunch and dinner. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays. Shopping is open and our shops are full of inventory for the Fall and upcoming holiday and gift giving season. Come Downtown this week and take a walk. Do some shopping. Enjoy a delicious meal!
The 12th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours are underway! The tours will continue this Friday and Saturday. Hosted by SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello, the tours will visit four haunted buildings, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tickets are on sale at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Some tours dates and times have already sold out. If you want to enjoy the tours this year, get your tickets today!
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, artisanal cookies, and more!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pumpkins, squash, potatoes, apples, apple cider…….Fall produce is ready for you to take home and enjoy! The crafters and artists also have a variety of items for Fall as well as the upcoming holidays. The Market will close for the season on Oct. 31 so don’t wait to get to the Market and stock up.
Upcoming Events
We will host Trick-or-Treat Downtown on Friday, Oct. 30. From 3 to 5:30 p.m., plan to bring your children down for a safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat event! This year our signature Trick-or-Treat event will be hosted drive-thru style in the parking lots on the 300 & 400 blocks of North Union Pacific Avenue. There will be bags of candy for the kids, free T-shirts for adults (while supplies last), music and entertainment. For the health and safety of our community, we are asking all families to please remain in your vehicles and follow the orange cones.
The November First Friday Art Walk will be held in locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, Nov. 6. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and will include local and regional art, live music, food, fashion and more. Plan now to come stroll through Downtown and enjoy the charm of our monthly Art Walk!
Welcome the Christmas Season with the community traditions in our beautiful Downtown!
On Friday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., plan to enjoy the Christmas Night Lights Parade. The presenting sponsor, ISU Credit Union, is returning this year to help make the parade possible. This year will be a little different with community members invited to stay in their vehicles and drive-thru the parade route. Parade entries and floats will be parked along the parade route for all to enjoy.
We are excited to announce that the historic Buster Brown Neon Sign will be turned on for its official “relighting” at 6 p.m. sharp, just as the parade route opens. This newest restored neon sign will “wink” at all of our guests as they travel through the Center Street Underpass from the East side to the West side of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
And of course, Santa will be at the top of Fire Truck No. 1 at the end of the parade. Santa’s elves will have bags of candy and treats for all of the kids.
Registration for commercial entries is $45. Registration for Non-Profit and Veterans Organizations is complimentary. We just ask that you please register so we can plan for your participation. Registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Celebrate Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 28. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. join us for a free photo-op with Santa, shopping specials, and take home activities for the kids. Again, a little different, but we are keeping the spirit of the Christmas Season alive for the young and young at heart.
This year it’s even more important to Shop Small and Support Local during the Holiday Season! Whether you choose to shop and dine in person, order a gift card online, pick up take-out or curbside, our locally owned and operated businesses would love your support. Keep your dollars local and help your neighbors continue to provide the products and services they do so well for our community. Thank you!
Please note, changes this year are being implemented for the health and safety of our community. Thank you for your support and understanding as we all work together to provide the best Christmas Season possible for our entire community! If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our office at 208-232-7545.
