Reach out to your favorite small businesses today!
A number of downtown businesses are open for curbside pickup or takeout and more will be re-opening on Friday. If you are wondering if your favorite business is open, there are a couple of easy ways to reach out to them. Visit them on Facebook or Instagram. Most of our businesses have active pages and are posting updates about their hours, services and inventories. Contact information is also available on our website, www.oldtownpocatello.com “Business Directory.”
We continue to have some businesses that are doing their part in “flattening the curve” and are not yet allowed to open or have chosen to remain closed. We encourage you to reach out to those businesses and let them know you appreciate and support them. You can support them by shopping online if they have that option, purchasing gift cards for future use, writing a review online, posting on social media, or simply saying thank you to the businesses you frequent most often in your daily life. Now more than ever, please support local every time you can!
Extraordinary things are happening in our neighborhood!
All Under One Roof LGBT Advocates of Southeastern Idaho (AUOR), 234 N. Main St., has chosen to make a donation of $1,000 to the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello. The Idaho Food Bank, an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization, can convert every dollar donated into five meals. All Under One Roof's donation of $1,000 will be used to purchase 5,000 meals for food-insecure individuals and families in Southeastern Idaho. AUOR believes in supporting our community — the same community that has supported their organization through deeds and donations for more than eight years.
The Bannock Civitans and Centennial Rotary Club have provided Pacific Rim Counseling, 101 S. Main St., with funding to ensure first responders and those who are considered essential personnel such as doctors and nurses can receive mental health therapy at no cost. The funding will allow those we are caring for us to also receive needed care. To set up an appointment, call 208-232-8840.
Bannock Civitans also recently contributed $1,200 to six additional local agencies that provide services for area residents. Those agencies included MK Place, Life, Inc., youth with disabilities program at School District 25, Hope & Recovery Resource Center, Mental Wellness Center Pocatello and Southeast Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center. The service club also made a $1,000 donation to the Idaho Food Bank to assist in the their mission to help solve hunger in our community. Those donations were made due in part by proceeds raised during events including Revive @ 5, which will get started this summer, just as soon as safely possible.
We live in an amazing community full of giving, caring people! For more information about AUOR, contact Tom Nestor at 208-406-3526. For more information about Bannock Civitans, contact Rainbow Maldonado at 208-241-7269.
Here’s what’s happening this week in our beautiful downtown:
Idaho’s Antique Row will present their annual Mother’s Day Sale on Friday and Saturday. It’s the perfect time to find the perfect gift for your mom! Participating shops include: Kanda’s & Co. 159 S. Main, Cherub Creations 115 N. Main, Old Town Mercantile 134 N. Main, Cottonwood Junction 141 N. Main, Vain & Vintage 149 N. Main, and Elwen Cottage 334 N. Main.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main, can help you find a sparkly way to thank your Mom! Whether it’s gold, silver, gem stones or diamonds, Molinelli’s store is full of beautiful options. Store opens on Friday for regular hours. Or, you can shop on-line at www.pocatellojeweler.com, message on Facebook or call 208-232-0972 for more information.
It’s going to be a couple more weeks before Barricade, 308 E. Center, can reopen, so they have added new merchandise in their online store: http://my-site-102391.square.site/. All T-shirts and hats are printed locally at Old Town Embroidery. They have some killer ringer tees, patches, and hats in stock! Check it out. You can also purchase a gift card to use when they reopen or you can make a donation to help keep them afloat! Bronson and Tera recently shared, “We love our customers, and we miss you so much. Thanks for the continued support!”
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, will be re-opening for takeout on Friday. Your favorite Hawaiian food is back featuring Char Siu pork, Kalbi Ribs, Guava Cheesecake and many more! They will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 208-427-4008 or order. Delivery will also be available through Pocatello Food Express.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, Suite C, has a new website. www.enchantmentss.com. It is a partial representation of the actual store and highlights many of the interesting and unique items in inventory. Shop online today and on Friday, stop in.
Pocatello Pet Lodge, is open for curbside pickup of any food, treats, or retail items you may need from their selection at their 145 S. 3rd location! Right now they are having a special on the most recent addition to their food selection, Nulo! If you call ahead, 208-237-7387, for curbside pickup for any size bag of Nulo food (kibble or freeze-dried raw), you'll receive a free bone broth with your purchase!
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center, is continuing their curbside pickup on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Call 208- 233-1516 and place your order for your favorite beverage along with breakfast. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food For Thought, 540 N. Main, is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for take-out and curbside pickup. They are also offering free delivery in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area. Call 208-232-2624, to place your order for a fresh, nutritious salad, sandwich or soup. And don’t forget, every Wednesday their famous Cobb salad is just $7.00.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main, has a new special this week: Two Engineer's Poky Cheesesteaks for $20. Served with fries. Ribeye topped with homemade queso sauce with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers these sandwiches are delicious! Open for curbside pickup from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. Call 208-904-0212 to order.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, is featuring their Idaho Lobster Roll on Pretzel Bun, Salmon with Housemade Gnocchi, & now has wings with five sauces. Call today at 208-234-7000, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and don’t forget your cocktails to go.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main, 208-904-0679, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Order for pick up or delivery through Pocatello Food Express. Every Tuesday save $2 on all taco menu items including Taco Spaghetti. On Wednesdays, all regular menu items are just $10. Pizza, pastas, salads and more!
The Grecian Key, 314 N. Main, 208-235-3922, on Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 on every sandwich ordered. On Fridays, receive a free small order of fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Curbside take-out and delivery are both available. Please call for details.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, 208-232-1644, is now open from 4 to 8 p.m. for curbside take-out and growler refills. Be sure to ask about their new family meal deals and to-go wine and mixed drinks.
If you need face masks, soap, hand sanitizer or craft projects to keep you busy, a number of our businesses can help you. Reach out today with a call, text or message. Like and Follow Old Town Pocatello on Facebook for more updates about our businesses and upcoming events. And remember, please support local small businesses every time you can! Thank you!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.