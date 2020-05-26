AMMON — It all started in 2011 when Sandy Nelleson and her sister Candi Pascoe took a soap class.
“Immediately, we were hooked,” Nelleson said.
They soon began making soap in their homes and had so much they didn’t know what to do with it all. They decided to see if any of it would see in a craft show and, when customers loved it, Two Sisters Soap Co. was born. Slowly, the business grew. Eventually, Nelleson bought Pascoe out and Nelleson's daughter Brittany Fredrickson joined the company. The company has now expanded to include more than just soap with a full kitchen line, face line, spa line and lip products in 15 different flavors.
“We come up with useful things. Things that feel good, things that smell good, things that make you feel good about yourself,” Nelleson said.
It wasn’t long before Two Sisters Soap found success at trade shows and craft fairs.
“We've got a following; a literal following. We call them addicts. We’re their dealer, they’re our addicts. They are repeat, repeat, repeat customers. It’s become kind of a big deal company,” said Nelleson.
One glance at their social media pages will show a sampling of these fans.
"When my home burnt down, my bathroom was the only thing not burnt so when the firefighters let us in to grab any items, I grabbed my Volkano soap and soap pouch. I can’t go without that beautiful smell," wrote follower Becky Johnson.
However, most of their “addicts” were from Utah where Fredrickson lives and the majority of their trade shows took place. Wanting to grow her local following, Nelleson decided to turn her Ammon home into her own trade show. She moved all her furniture into the garage and invited local, handmade businesses to join her for a pop-up market she called The Gathering Market.
“We literally invite the public into our home to roam around and shop from the vendors here," Nelleson said. "We don’t let any multi-level marketing in. We have a baker, we have somebody who makes fudge, we have someone who does metal art. They are all small, local makers."
Nelleson has found social media to be especially effective in growing her local customer base.
“The other businesses, who have to have at least 300 followers, invite their followers. So they’re inviting their followers and you’re inviting yours and you do that 13 times. Every single time we do it, we get new customers from someone else’s business and they do from me,” Nelleson said.
After the success of the first one, Nelleson has continued to hold The Gathering Market in her home four times a year. Each time, the event has gotten a positive response from the community.
"They have hand picked the very best in their area. They keep it small and don't double book similar items. The coordinator has done many shows herself and knows what she is doing!" wrote Shelley Cleveland on The Gathering Market's Facebook page.
Yet even with their moderate local success in Idaho and Utah, Nelleson could never have predicted the business success she’d find this spring. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, stores quickly ran out of cleaning products. As people sought out alternative ways to buy these items, Two Sisters Soap found itself selling out almost overnight.
“It has really been mind-boggling," she said. "Since March, I am shipping 20 times more than I was before. I will do more than a week’s shipping in one day now. I’m kind of blown away by it."
Nelleson went from doing around 15 orders a week to 200 orders a week. Local sales have doubled and online orders are now coming from every corner of the country.
Nelleson believes the reason Two Sisters Soap has developed such a following is because of their quality and her passion to get each product just right.
“I literally will pass my husband in the hall. He’s going to work and I’m going to bed. I just get on a roll and work through the night," she said. "I just put so much time and effort into researching the product, researching the recipe, researching just the right formulas."
While Nelleson loves bringing joy to others through her products, she finds that same joy in making them. She and Fredrickson bring humor to their sales by donning bathrobes and bright red noses. Many of their customers have turned into friends.
“It’s fulfilling, especially after being a mom, sometimes you forget what you even like or what makes you happy. … As mother, as a working mom, all of that, when all that’s over, you don’t even know how you like your eggs cooked, because you just know how everybody else likes theirs cooked. Sometimes you’ve got to step back and say, ‘What can I do for me that makes me feel good?’" Nelleson said.
Currently, local shoppers can order online or by phone. They can choose to have the product mailed to them or stop by Nelleson’s Ammon home where she has a box on her porch to pick-up orders. Their website is twosisterssoap.com and their Facebook page is facebook.com/TwoSistersSoap/.