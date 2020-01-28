As we head into 2020, the East Idaho Business Journal takes a look at some of Idaho Falls’ biggest business news to come out of 2019. Last year, we saw big businesses coming in and others leaving. New construction was set in motion, while older historic buildings were restored.
Here are some of the year’s most memorable business stories:
Costco coming to Idaho Falls at last
It was revealed in April at an Idaho Falls City Council meeting that the retail giant Costco, which had long evaded Idaho Falls despite widespread support for a local store, was finally moving to the area. The store is expected to open in August 2020.
The store, which will include a retail warehouse and gas station, will be located on a nearly 18-acre parcel at the northwest corner of East Lincoln Road and Hitt Road. The city annexed the land last year.
Costco's interest in the Idaho Falls area in 2012 sparked the City Council to pass an economic development incentive program, which became known as the “Costco ordinance,” to make the city more attractive to big businesses that, in turn, could give a boost to the local economy. Those incentives include waived fees and near-site improvements to streets and other infrastructure for businesses that will create 100 jobs at $15 per hour.
It may have taken a while, but that ordinance finally paid off.
Incentive waivers for Costco totaled about $131,000. Costco has agreed to a total of $21 million in capital improvements, which will include sewer and sidewalk improvements.
Retail giants close in Idaho Falls
Shopko, Sears, KMart and Payless were 2019’s fallen retail giants in East Idaho.
The Idaho Falls Shopko, which initially avoided the axe when the company announced hundreds of closures, eventually closed, along with all remaining Shopko stores. The nearly 60-year-old department store attained Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2019. When the company could not find a buyer, it began liquidating all stories.
Both the Sears in the Grand Teton Mall and the KMart in Ammon permanently closed their doors last year. Both were owned by Sears Holding Corps and were part of the company’s closures that affected 29 Sears and 11 Kmarts nationwide.
Another former American staple, Payless ShoeSource, announced in February 2019 that it would be closing all its stores. These closures included three in Idaho Falls and one in Rexburg.
Fiber network comes to Idaho Falls
The Idaho Falls City Council unanimously voted in October 2019 to expand the Idaho Falls Fiber network following analysis of a fiber network pilot project.
Mayor Rebecca Casper believes being a “fiber city” will be important for businesses that rely on fast internet speeds and those with home-based businesses.
The pilot project involved installing more than 2 miles of overhead fiber, more than 10 miles of fiber in existing conduit, 12 miles of new fiber in new conduits and 13 miles of new electrical conduit across 1,250 homes.
The new fiber network is meant to increase internet speed and improve connection — an improvement some felt necessary after a 2019 broadband study by Speedtest found Idaho to have the fourth slowest internet broadband speeds in the nation.
The network will cost residents $25 per month to use. Building the network is estimated to take four years, according to Bear Prairie, the general manager of Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber.
Idaho Falls Event Center receives a name
The Idaho Falls Event Center finally has a name: the Mountain America Center. Idaho Falls Auditorium District officials announced in July 2019 that the district has sold the naming rights of the planned event center to Mountain America Credit Union.
The Sandy, Utah-based federally chartered credit union purchased the primary naming rights for $4.5 million. The business has more than 840,000 members throughout five states and boasts $9 billion in assets. It operates 15 branches in Idaho.
The facility will have 27,000 square feet of arena space and 11,500 square feet of meeting space. The 4,000- to 6,000-seat arena will host sporting and entertainment events, and the meeting space will host conferences and trade shows.
Mountain America Credit Union branding will be visible throughout the facility, including prominent signage on the interior and exterior of the building and a marquee sign along Interstate 15.
The partnership is the first major donation the Idaho Falls Auditorium District has received since its inception in 2011.
Ball Ventures becomes new office building’s first tenant
Ball Ventures will be the first and largest tenant of a new office building being built at Snake River Landing. The Knolls Office Building at 2194 Snake River Parkway will be 60,000 square feet and three stories tall.
The company’s office will likely take up more than a third of the space in the building and will hold at least 50 employees next year.
Architecture firm Dixon and Associated applied for the building permit from the city of Idaho Falls on July 9 and the permit was approved this January. The city permit lists the valuation of the new office building at $6.6 million.
Eric Isom, chief development officer for Snake River Landing, said the design of the building will include more glass and steel than previous construction projects at Snake River Landing to make the office appear more modern.
Isom said the company hoped to have the building completed in time for the Fourth of July event in 2020 and to have tenants moved in by this fall.
Downtown restoration in full swing
A handful of investors — a mix of locals and out-of-towners — began attempting to breathe new life into downtown buildings, updating their interiors with modern amenities and restoring their exteriors to their original (or close to original) facades.
Tasha and Kris Taylor and Tawni and Jayce Howell, the owners of 100 Proof Properties, are renovating the Odd Fellows Building, the former Ferrell’s building and the Hasbrouck Building. The company is also moving in on the old Farmers and Merchants Bank Building.
The owners of 100 Proof are Idaho Falls natives who are buying historic downtown buildings to keep them in the hands of locals and to invest in the economic hub that they hope downtown Idaho Falls will become.
The Housing Company, a Boise-based subsidiary of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, has completed renovations of the historic Bonneville Apartments. The mostly income-based apartments have begun taking applications.
Spearheading downtown restoration has been the Downtown Development Corp., which launched projects of its own this year including installing new downtown flowerpots and taking over parking enforcement.
The Downtown Development Corp. provides also financial assistance, primarily through Housing and Urban Development grants, to property owners interested in restoring historical exteriors of downtown buildings.
New hospital offers residents additional options
The Idaho Falls Community Hospital opened its doors to patients in December.
The new hospital, Idaho Falls' third, is connected to the Mountain View Hospital, with the buildings sharing an entrance and connected lobbies. At 182,000 square feet, Idaho Falls Community Hospital has 88 beds in the main hospital and an additional 22 beds in the emergency room.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital was built in direct response to the community’s demand for more choices in emergency and in-patient care. Federal laws limited Mountain View Hospital from expanding. However, when investors in Mountain View heard patients’ requests, they decided they wanted to respond.
"We are building Idaho Falls Community Hospital because we want to fulfill patients’ requests for more choices in emergency and in-patient care," Chief Operating Officer Casey Jackman told the Post Register last year.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital at 2327 Coronado St. is a partial workaround to those limits — a separate business that is closely tied to Mountain View but offers a different range of services and facilities.