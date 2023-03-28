POCATELLO — Unison Music Therapy has been serving its East Idaho clients for the past five years through the use of sound and song, and founder and owner of the practice Corinne Pickett explained it all began as a service opportunity at a local nursing home.
Pickett, who was still in high school at the time, would stand with several other teens in front of a room full of elderly folk — some who used wheelchairs, some who needed assistance at mealtimes — and fill the room with the joys of music and song. And it was then that something magical happened.
“Some of them were (in) wheelchairs, some of them looked like they could hardly communicate. But when we started singing, they were mouthing, word for word, the songs that we were singing,” Pickett said. “I remember thinking, ‘What is happening right now? I don’t understand, but this is so cool that music has this effect on them.’”
Pickett would hold onto that feeling whenever she was confronted with the question: “What career do I want to go into?” She knew she wanted to go into music but wasn’t too keen on becoming a music teacher. When she attended Utah State University and discovered there was a field of study called music therapy, she immediately signed up for an intro class and later got into the program. Since she founded Unison Music Therapy in 2018, she and her employees have helped clients with nonmusical goals through the use of music.
“Music therapy is the clinical and evidence-based use of music to accomplish non-musical goals,” she explained. “So it basically means that we’re using research-backed music intervention or therapeutic music experiences to help individuals with nonmusical goals.”
At Unison Music Therapy, she and her employees offer services for those with disabilities, for seniors struggling with dementia or Alzheimer’s, those with acute or chronic pain, those seeking mental health help and more.
Each session is personalized, and therefore each session is different, she explained. They might be working with a 6-year-old child who has an affinity for the popular rock band Queen or a 50-year-old who is a fan of Taylor Swift. Pickett or her employees will incorporate these favored bands to assist in the therapy session.
“If you’re working with a young child who has a communication disorder, we might use music to help with that. We might use rhythm to help them sound out words, and we might use songs to invite them to say different sounds or words by using the music to motivate them,” she said. “If we’re working with an individual who is struggling with depression or anxiety, the session looks totally different and we’re using music to help them develop healthy coping skills.”
Over the past five years, Pickett and her team have served many throughout East Idaho — from Preston to Pocatello to Rexburg to Malad and more. During this time, there have been some moments that have left a positive mark in her mind.
One client that Pickett loves to visit with is a nonverbal client who uses a wheelchair and who has a limited range of motion. Pickett will work with her on increasing her range of motion by getting her to raise her arms to play bells or a triangle, and since starting music therapy her client has increased her range of motion and her ability to independently accomplish certain goals.
“I think the coolest thing for me is that the music has kind of unlocked a form of communication and she will vocalize in the music with us,” Pickett said. “She can’t say words, but the music is a form of motion for her and she can vocalize back and forth with the music. It is so cool to see her reaction to being able to communicate in that way and the smiles and laughter that comes when she’s able to communicate. … Hers is one of my favorite (client stories) to share.”
In addition to therapy sessions, each summer Unison Music Therapy offers educational and entertaining classes that revolve around music. Just some that they’ll be offering this summer include a songwriting workshop for teens, an adult beginner ukulele class, a mommy and me class to help mothers bond with their child, and a music and wellness class for adults 60 years and older that will help improve mood, support cognitive function and promote connection with others.
Unison Music Therapy is only one of a few practices in the area that offer therapy through the form of music, and the opportunity to offer it to her clients, both present and future, is a blessing, Pickett said.
“We are so blessed to be able to serve Eastern Idaho,” she said. “It really is such a blessing to be able to get to know these families and to know our clients and be able to care for them with music.”
For those interested in learning more about what Unison Music Therapy offers, visit unison-music-therapy.com or call 208-409-9911.
