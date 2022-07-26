Dome at night

This geodesic dome is available as a vacation rental near Downey.

 Photo courtesy of Jackie Howe

Jackie Howe and her family own a little slice of heaven in Bannock County, and now they’ve opened a unique vacation rental on the property so others can experience a bit of that paradise as well.

The off-grid geodesic dome is nestled in the trees on private property west of Downey. A creek babbles nearby. During the day, visitors can enjoy the scenery while sitting in an outdoor swing or playing cornhole. At night, they can get cozy around the propane fire pit and enjoy the stars.

Inside dome

A Bannock County family built the dome from the ground up and they hope it will be a relaxing place for people to come check out.