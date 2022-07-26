Jackie Howe and her family own a little slice of heaven in Bannock County, and now they’ve opened a unique vacation rental on the property so others can experience a bit of that paradise as well.
The off-grid geodesic dome is nestled in the trees on private property west of Downey. A creek babbles nearby. During the day, visitors can enjoy the scenery while sitting in an outdoor swing or playing cornhole. At night, they can get cozy around the propane fire pit and enjoy the stars.
“We have about a thousand acres of farm ground that we didn’t know what to do with,” Howe said. “We had been camping at this particular spot that has 160 acres on it. It’s super nice right there, so we just thought that a way to add income was to build this or if we didn’t decide to do that, we'd just have it for ourselves.”
While geodesic domes are fairly popular in the vacation rental scene, Howe’s dome is the first of its kind in the area.
They welcomed their first visitors in mid-June, and since then, Howe says the response has been phenomenal. Every weekend through the end of August has been booked, and reviewers are raving.
One recent reviewer wrote: “Was an amazing experience! It is off grid, so if you are looking for a 5 star hotel experience (you’re) in the wrong category. This is however a 5 star off grid glamping experience.”
Another said, “We sat around the fire pit at night and enjoyed the sounds from the water flowing by. And then we enjoyed the sunrise from the swing while we watched the butterflies, birds and dragonflies dance through the air. It was peaceful and lovely.”
Howe and her family built the dome from the ground up. The process was made easier because of help from a man who operates a group of geodesic domes in Monticello, Utah, who was willing to answer their questions and give them advice.
“We’ve learned from him and he’s given us suggestions to make it better,” Howe said. “Actually when we first built it, we had poured the concrete and everything, and we weren’t planning to put a bathroom in — we were planning to do a separate bathhouse — and then he was like, ‘No, you should probably put a bathroom in it.’ So then we had to dig up concrete and plumb it, so we kind of did it backwards.”
Howe said that the actual assembly of the dome after the concrete was poured was pretty simple and took place over one weekend.
“It was intimidating because it’s not something that’s around here. It’s not just a normal house you build,” Howe said. “It comes in this giant box and we let it sit at the house for like six months. Part of it’s that all my kids play sports and we had like one weekend off until like August or September. Really, start to finish, it was pretty simple.”
The rental isn’t suitable for children, but Howe says it’s the perfect getaway for couples or individuals to use as a place to escape their day-to-day lives.
“What I expect people to do is just come and relax,” she said.
The dome is located within easy access of Lava Hot Springs and Downata Hot Springs, as well as Devil’s Creek Reservoir, Malad and lots of outdoor activities. The dome will be open year-round, so it will be a central location for a lot of winter activities as well.
“If you’re outdoorsy, it’s got private access to the Forest Service trails, so you can hike,” How said. “If I were to stay, I’d like to stay in the winter because you can snowshoe or snowmobile.”
The inside of the dome offers everything a glamper would want, including a queen-sized bed and a full bathroom with hot water, which isn’t a given with similar rentals. Howe said there is space for an air mattress if more than just two people want to rent the place.
There is also a microwave, mini-fridge and a coffee maker with coffee. Just make sure to bring your own dishes.
“It does have all the amenities,” Howe said. “I leave little shampoo (bottles) and body wash and soap and toothbrush and things like that.”
While the microwave is the only place to cook, Howe said people are welcome to bring their own propane stoves or there are places to eat in the towns nearby.
There is no Wi-Fi, but Howe says there’s plenty of cell service, which is part of the reason they picked the spot they did for the dome. Additionally, Howe said that they’ve set up a swamp cooler but the dome still gets hot this time of year.
Howe urges guests to be aware of their surroundings while visiting as there can be wildlife, insects and pests nearby.
According to Howe and reviewers on Airbnb, one of the biggest perks of the property is its privacy.
“It’s nice to go (to Lava) and eat and float the river, do some of the things, but then come back here and have your own quiet place without the traffic,” she said.
To book your stay, visit tinyurl.com/downeydomehouse. Rates per night vary.