Yellowstone Food Village has become home to six new food trucks set to open within the month, bringing increased culture and cuisine to the Idaho Falls area.
"We have had just the La Carreta taco truck for a little while now but will have five more trucks opening (in July) and one more opening the first of August," said Bryan Magleby, executive director for the Idaho Innovation Center.
La Carreta was a local favorite far before its introduction into the Yellowstone Food Village and will be joined by six new food trucks, offering a large variety of cuisine.
"I love this place. It's my favorite," Tony Marino said. "La Carreta has been around for a long time, moved here and I've been coming ever since. It's cool that all the trucks are here in the same place."
From tacos, burritos, specialty drinks, ramen, sushi, barbecue, curry, Hawaiian food and more, the Yellowstone Food Village, 2288 N. Yellowstone Highway, presents a little taste of everything Idaho Falls has to offer, as well as picnic tables and a gazebo where you can enjoy your food.
"Our goal is to make this a one-stop-shop for people wanting all different varieties of food," Magleby said.
The food vendors filling the lot so far this summer are La Carreta Mexican, Rose Marie's gluten-free, Thai Food Plus, Tropical Paradise with gourmet Mexican food, Tropical Paradise with Mexican fruit cocktails, U Down Ha-Y-an Hot Plate with Hawaiian cuisine, and Yoimi sushi.
"We had four or five people with their trucks last fall but they closed down during winter and we were left with just the taco truck (La Carreta)," Magleby said. "We are beefing it up this year and hoping for there to be at least five trucks in the food village all year around."
The Idaho Innovation Center at 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway opened the doors of the Yellowstone Food Village in summer 2016, under the direction of Magleby, as a way to help small businesses flourish in Idaho Falls. The food village has been an Idaho Falls staple ever since.
Though the food village has had trucks here since its opening in 2016, some have made this their new home very recently.
The two Tropical Paradise trucks are run by Isaias Arreola, who has been building his businesses in Idaho Falls for 15 years but is one of the newest trucks in the food village lot.
"I just started here this season," Arreola said. "I was in a car lot on Broadway before and it was sold out from under me and turned into a car wash. I was there for seven years and then all of a sudden I didn't have anywhere permanent to park my truck."
Arreola makes and sells gourmet Mexican food and authentic snacks and drinks.
"As a small business owner, I have recognized that the owners here actually care about us and what we are doing," Arreola said. "This is my livelihood, and they treat it like that. Everywhere else I have been, you park your truck, pay your rent and they don't care to help you or make things convenient."
While the people at the Idaho Innovation Center have a desire to fill the food village with new food trucks, the center is also a nonprofit organization focused on helping small business owners learn valuable skills, grow their businesses and reach their ultimate goals of owning their own restaurants.
"The final goal of most food truck owners is to open a restaurant," Magleby said. "We have had quite a few of the people coming into our village that have ended up opening restaurants of their own."
One of the food trucks turned into a brick-and-mortar Idaho Falls restaurant is Tacos Las Peñitas, 115 S. Higbee Ave.
"Tacos Las Peñitas has opened a restaurant ... and had been a long-term tenant here at the food village," Magleby said. "He closed down his bus and opened a restaurant."
There are many steps to becoming ready to fulfill someone's dreams of owning a small business, and the innovation center provides and, in some cases requires, the business owners to complete training and meet with business consultants that will give them advice and help them succeed.
"We have different classes they can take, free business consulting, reduced rent, a rotation process that allows them to come in, learn and go out and excel in the community," Magleby said. "They are required to take classes and meet with mentors to progress their businesses."
Aside from the classes, mentor programs and free consulting, the Idaho Innovation Center is also gearing up to provide the businesses with even more perks to help them succeed.
The center is currently in the process of adding a commercial kitchen, opening this fall, to help support people that are in the food industry. Those with food trucks, catering services, restaurants and anyone else with commercial kitchen needs could benefit from this new addition.
Magleby is excited about this addition and the new trucks at the food village.
"This is going to be the largest group we have ever had," Magleby said.