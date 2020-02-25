ASHTON — Andrea Simpson wanted her own business and that, coupled with Ashton's lack of clothing stores, motivated Simpson to create Andrea's In Style Boutique.
Located at 518 Main St. in Ashton, the store specializes in clothing for girls and women. Simpson also sells wreaths, homemade jam, photos and consignment items such as bath items and candy.
“I think it’s good to have a good variety,” she said.
Simpson experiences a steady flow of customers and often has many male customers looking to purchase items for their sweethearts.
“I have a lot of husbands come in and say, ‘You know my wife. What does she like?’” Simpson said. "That’s the fun thing about being in a small town. I get to know people. It makes it easy when I’m looking for new merchandise."
Simpson noted that her busiest time starts shortly before Easter.
“It will pick up a little bit for Easter dresses and Easter outfits for kids. They’re going from long sleeve to short sleeve,” she said. “Fall is by far my most popular, busiest time.”
Most of Simpson's customers come from Ashton, but she occasionally she gets customers from the Upper Valley region such as Frieda Mirelez who often buys pants, tops and dresses from the store.
“They’re comfortable, for sure,” Mirelez said. “I have to make sure I can get up here to buy stuff that. I like Andrea. She’s really, really nice. She does a good job.”
Simpson originally started her business online via Facebook about three years ago. She still relies on it during the winter months when business slows down.
“If I didn’t have online sales, it would be a struggle,” she said.
Simpson has sold dresses as far away as Japan to sister missionaries serving for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“A friend I went to a high school with was looking for some dresses for her daughter who went on a mission to Japan," she said. "Word got around, and I sent to other girls. It’s been great. I’ve mailed to Texas, Alabama — word got out and people shared. I’m very fortunate."
When Simpson started her brick-and-mortar store, all she had for sale were two different prints of leggings and all of $176. The store gradually grew to include more clothes as well as the consignment items.
Business is brisk at the boutique, and during this interview with the East Idaho Business Journal, a steady stream of customers came through the store.
Despite having a monopoly on clothing sales in Ashton, Simpson keeps her prices affordable.
“That’s important to me," she said. "That’s why I have people come back to me. In an area like this, we all struggle to make it. I make sure everybody can buy the stuff that they want."
Running the store helps Simpson feel independent while providing her with a flexible schedule, she said.
“I like having a store in Ashton where we need the variety. It’s good that people are willing to give it a try,” she said.
Prior to running her clothing store, Simpson owned and operated a wedding business that she found fun, albeit stressful at times.
“I did all the décor. You have to have a lot of space to have a lot of items in order to do that kind of a business," she said. "I didn’t want so much stress in my life. I was looking for different things that I could do. This is something I’ve enjoyed, so here I am."
Prior to moving to Ashton, Simpson and her husband, Greg, lived in Utah where, in addition to the wedding shop, they also ran a car hauling business. The business often had them driving to Bozeman, Montana, and they repeatedly drove through Ashton. They later opted to settle here with their six children.
“Every time we went through Ashton, I fell in love with it,” she said. “I love the small town.”
Simpson says that anyone looking to start their own business should first do research.
“They really need to focus on what niche they want to be in, do diligent homework and take the leap. You never know unless you try,” she said. “I did a lot of research. Make sure you do things the right way as far as your taxes. Make sure you have all the things in order to be successful to make it work.”
It does take time to get a business up and running, Simpson cautioned.
“It doesn’t happen over night,” she said but added that it does happen. “It’s a dream come true. I feel very lucky.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/andreasinstyleboutique.