POCATELLO — Since Shane Hunt started his new job as dean last summer, he’s wasted no time implementing his vision for Idaho State University’s College of Business.
For Hunt and others at the business school, students are the top priority in everything that the college does, and that can be seen in recent developments — from a surge in scholarship donations to new certificate programs designed to benefit students from across the university in the real world.
“It’s just a really great place, and it’s a place where every day we’re helping to transform kids’ lives and help them do better,” Hunt said.
His passion for his job is contagious, according to others who work in the college.
“Shane is so fun to work with and the perfect person to build upon an already strong foundation and take our college to the next level,” said John Ney, associate dean of the College of Business. “His energy and positivity are infectious, and the faculty, staff, students, alumni and business partners all feed off of it.”
‘INCREDIBLY GENEROUS DONORS’
In less than a year at the helm of the College of Business, Hunt has helped the college secure 10 endowed scholarships, totaling more than $1 million, according to Catherine Rider, director of development at the college. Endowed scholarships are funded by large donations and last in perpetuity.
“We really didn’t know what to expect in terms of new gifts during the pandemic, so the fact that we’ve been able to actually increase new gift commitments to our college during the past year has really been astounding,” Rider said.
Two of the new scholarships are near and dear to Hunt’s heart.
One of his first acts as dean was to create The Loren and Debbie Pilgrim Business Excellence Scholarship Endowment in honor of his parents, whose sacrifices made it possible for him to be the first person in his family to attend college.
“What I can tell you is that going to college, going to business school and graduating changed everything about my life,” Hunt said. “It changed everything about my kids’ lives. And we want to provide those opportunities for our kids here at ISU. I think that that message has been very well received and we’ve just had incredibly generous donors to step up and help with that.”
Then, in March, Peter C. Kole — who has funded nine endowed scholarships for ISU’s business school — funded an endowed scholarship in honor of Hunt. According to a university press release, Kole has named many of the scholarships he’s funded after people he admires at the university and in his life. The new scholarship will be awarded to students who are children of single parents or who are single parents themselves.
“From day one, (Hunt) has been leading by example and has consistently demonstrated his enthusiasm and commitment to serving our students and the community as a whole,” Rider said. “Shane immediately identified student scholarships as our No. 1 fundraising priority, and I think our donors feel confident in making gifts to support our efforts because they have confidence in our leadership and they want to be a part of the great work we are doing here.”
Hunt was quick to point out that the increase in scholarship donations isn’t solely thanks to him. He credited Rider with much of their success.
“The donors that we talk to care about and respect Catherine,” he said. “She makes it such a smooth process for everybody involved.”
Hunt says his early decision to start the scholarship in honor of his parents has likely helped with the fundraising effort — signaling to potential donors that he’s willing to practice what he’s preaching.
“I don’t ever want to ask a donor to do something that I wouldn’t do personally,” he said. “I don’t want to ask them to believe in something if I don’t personally believe in it and if I’m not personally giving to it. I think that has resonated well.”
One of the biggest challenges for the College of Business — and something Hunt has been fervently pursuing — is getting the word out about everything that the school has going on. He has become proficient in telling that story, and donors have been more than willing to listen to what he has to say.
“There’s so many incredible things that I can come in and help tell that narrative and help share and highlight the things that we’re doing to make the community better, the state better, the country better, and changing people’s lives,” he said.
His storytelling abilities have been paying off.
“With Shane's leadership we have been able to raise more money than we had in a long time,” Ney said.
Rider emphasized how important scholarships are for students.
“For many of our students, these scholarships make the difference between finishing their degree and dropping out,” she said.
Most of the new scholarship donations have come from alumni of the College of Business.
“I think the key is that all of the contributions except for a couple have been alums of the College of Business, and there are people that have told me that the College of Business changed their life and they want to provide that positive opportunity for future generations of kids,” Hunt said. “I think that we have one of the most remarkable alumni bases certainly of any school I’ve ever been to as far as people wanting to support and help.”
While most donors are former students, they’re not the only contributors.
Hunt said he got an idea to reach out to a regional Aflac manager via LinkedIn to inquire if the company was interested in donating money for an endowed scholarship. After talking over lunch, Aflac was on board.
“They were super excited and Aflac permanently endowed a scholarship that will go to a sales student at ISU forever, for the rest of the history of the university,” Hunt said. “That was not an alum but somebody who believed in what we are doing.”
NEW CERTIFICATES FOR STUDENTS ACROSS ISU
Hunt wants to help students across all disciplines at ISU, and he believes business courses can benefit everyone.
That’s where the new certificates in professional sales and financial literacy come in. Both certificates are nine credit hours and are offered — with no prerequisite requirements — to all students across the university. Scholarships are also available to any student taking the certificates, not just business students.
The financial literacy certificate came about because Hunt saw a need — and also because he remembers being a young adult fresh out of college and having no idea what a 401(k) was and thinking a credit score of 100 sounded pretty good.
“All of us, regardless of what we do professionally, we’re all going to make investments. we’re going to have retirement plans, we’re going to buy homes, we’re going to have credit scores,” he said. “… It doesn’t matter what you do when you leave here, you’re going to have to make those types of decisions.”
The certificate, which launched in January, has been popular so far.
“It’s probably one of if not the largest face-to-face class we are offering during COVID because of the demand for it,” Hunt said.
Since moving to Idaho last summer, Hunt has had numerous conversations with business leaders across the state. In the course of those discussions, he asks them about what the College of Business can be doing to help students prepare to enter the workforce and he asks what those businesses need more of.
“One of the things that came from that was sales — the ability to tell a story, the ability to communicate, the ability to solve conflicts and find resolutions with a wide variety of industries and people,” Hunt said. “That’s a skill that every company that I’ve talked to says that they need more of, so that’s what we’re doing.”
Thus, the professional sales certificate program was launched. It is the only such program in Idaho and is one of only a handful in the western United States.
“If a student in engineering or a student in pharmacy or a student in political science wants to develop those sales and marketing skills, then we should help them do that,” Hunt said. “… Every company that I’ve talked to in the state of Idaho has said, ‘If you’ve got a great salesperson, please send her or him to us immediately.’ So the job opportunities already (with the certificate) have been tremendous.”
In addition to the professional sales and financial literacy certificates, the College of Business will soon offer two additional nine-credit certificates to all ISU students: one in entrepreneurship and one in project management.
The latter “will likely be a graduate certificate for folks that have an undergraduate degree but now they’ve gone out and a huge part of their job is project management,” Hunt said. “So rather than saying, 'There’s not anything you can do,' you can come and take this nine-hour certificate and get the skills and the certifications that you need for your job.”
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
The College of Business has also seen several other new developments in the past year.
Students now have more opportunities to interact with business leaders because of several programs the college has started that bring in professionals who share their advice and experience.
There is the Professional Selling Series, during which three executives share their experiences of working in sales, and the GABS Executive Speaker Series. The first Executive Speaker Series featured College of Business alumnus and venture capitalist Roger Akers, who spent a day on campus interacting with graduate students and talking about his career.
Hunt said the college is also planning an executive-in-residence program, which will bring in successful College of Business alumni who will spend three days on campus and will speak to at least three classes — at every level — each day.
“We’ve provided so many opportunities for students to engage with people who can be mentors, who can help them, who can provide advice,” Hunt said.
The college also has two new radio shows: the Bengal Business Radio Show and the Financial Literacy Radio Show.
The financial literacy show is hosted by Chris Chatwin, who teaches finance at the college. Each episode goes over one specific topic under the umbrella of financial literacy, and all episodes are free to access at kisu.org.
Hunt hosts the Bengal Business show. In each episode, he talks to a member of the faculty or staff at the business school and to a successful alumnus.
“It highlights industries that people don’t think about,” he said. “What’s it like to run a car dealership? What’s it like to be in real estate sales? What’s it like to be over a chain of retail establishments?"
Another important development for the College of Business is a donation that funded an endowed professorship in finance, which will help the university attract and retain talented professors. Alumni Gary and Susan Campbell donated the funds for that in honor of beloved ISU finance professor Dr. Bill Phillips.
“The endowed professorships allow us to provide additional financial resources and a great title to help make sure we always recruit and retain the best professors,” Hunt said. “I would put our professors here at ISU in the College of Business up against any business school in America. And because they are so talented, they are going to have other, larger schools that are going to come calling and say, ‘We’re going to offer you more money to come here,’ and what the endowed professorships allow us to do is to keep that from happening.”
Great professors are essential to a great education, Hunt said.
“No matter where you go to school and no matter what the facilities or the classrooms look like, if you have great professors, then you’re going to get a great college education,” he said. “You could go to the nicest building in the world with the most spectacular view in the world, but if you don’t have professors who care and are engaged with helping you have a better life, you’re probably not going to get a good college education.”
‘WE CAN’T TREAT BUSINESS LIKE IT’S ALGEBRA’
Part of making sure business students are prepared for their careers is ensuring that what is being taught is up to date with industry standards.
“We can’t treat business like it’s algebra,” Hunt said. “When I took algebra or when my amazing 13-year-old daughter is taking algebra right now, it all looks the same, and it looked the same 200 years ago, and 200 years from now, there will still be people doing algebra the same way and that’s OK. But business is the opposite of that because it has changed so dramatically in the last three years, in the last year with COVID, that we have to always make sure that we have really engaged, relevant people associated with the program who can provide that feedback.”
One of the things the College of Business has developed to help make sure the education they provide will help students succeed in the real world is a variety of advisory boards divided up by discipline.
The advisory boards are composed of leaders in their fields, who are able to come to the college and provide feedback about what they need new graduates to know and how the college should shift to accommodate those needs. The college then takes that feedback and uses it to update its curriculum.
“I never want us to be in a position where we are teaching something that was relevant 20 years ago,” Hunt said. “Too many business schools do that. Too many business schools teach business like algebra and they’re teaching things that would help someone be super successful in 1998. I just don’t ever want us to do that.”
The past year was one fraught with challenges driven by a global pandemic, but Hunt says the College of Business has risen to the challenge and come out on top.
“Seeing our students and our faculty and our staff at the College of Business deal with and overcome the challenges of COVID-19 and thrive — our students are getting great jobs, they’re moving forward in very positive ways — seeing that makes me today more hopeful and more optimistic,” he said. “I’m a hopeful, optimistic guy, but I’m more hopeful and optimistic today than I’ve ever been in my life. … I just think we have a very, very, very bright future here in the College of Business.”
With the first anniversary of his move to Pocatello coming up, Hunt says he has no regrets about the decision to relocate his family.
“I feel so thankful and blessed to get to be part of this community and I feel so thankful and blessed to be part of the Idaho State University family,” he said. “I can’t ever imagine being anywhere else."