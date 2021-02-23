Editor’s note: Throughout 2021, we’ll be interviewing some of these brilliant local professionals to learn about their challenges, and how they have created successful advertising campaigns to meet their goals. Hopefully you enjoy these discussions and find some ideas and inspiration for your own marketing.
The title listed on Katie Burke’s email signature reads “Account Liaison/Project Manager/Friendly Face.” While all three are true, they don’t completely describe what she brings to her clients at I.E. Productions in Idaho Falls.
Burke’s background includes a degree in communications, and she has worked as a magazine editor and columnist, as well as planning successful social media and digital advertising campaigns. Her knowledge of traditional and digital media and the local market, and her enthusiasm for learning all about her clients and their needs make her a "marketing secret weapon" for local companies, including banks, health care providers and manufacturers.
We recently posed a few questions to Burke about marketing during these challenging times.
East Idaho Business Journal: Can you give us examples of your clients' major marketing initiatives from last year at this time, pre-pandemic?
Katie Burke: At this time last year, things seemed hopeful but pretty standard. By February, we had rolled out strategy and marketing plans for each of our clients that seemed very promising. One of our clients is the biggest event in the region and they had a lineup of entertainment booked that was going to be epic. We were moving full steam ahead to make sure each of our clients sold more, serviced more or entertained more than they ever had before.
EIBJ: How do you measure success for your clients' campaigns?
KB: We measure success two ways. First and foremost, we look at the numbers and how they equal conversions for whatever our end goal is. If we are trying to promote a doctor through digital platforms, we look at the number of clicks on ads that went on to complete appointment form fills. But this tends to make us think marketing is very black and white, which we all know it isn’t. So we never forget to examine brand perception within the communities that support the business. How people talk about the brand with friends and neighbors. What they say on Google reviews and through social media. In order for us to really consider something successful, we need people to want to spend money with our clients but also speak positively of their experience.
EIBJ: How did COVID-19 impact your clients' businesses? Were there aspects of the businesses that suffered? Any new opportunities?
KB: We didn’t have one client who wasn’t impacted by COVID-19. Not one. Now some clients certainly suffered more than others. For example, the regional event we help promote could barely move forward and that was felt like such a tragic loss for so many. While our trailer client couldn’t keep up with providing quotes fast enough (because people were at home engaging in online shopping in numbers we had never seen), they struggled with getting parts from suppliers so they could actually fulfill orders. If COVID-19 has taught me anything, I would say that I never fully grasped how interconnected we all are and how important it is that we take care of each other.
EIBJ: Did you make any changes to your clients' marketing plans through the pandemic and for 2021? Tactics, messaging, any other changes?
KB: We surely did. With our bank client, we reminded people the perks of Zelle and mobile banking. With our trailer client, we told people the best way to social distance is with your horse up in the mountains. While there is no good way to spin the cancellation of a regional event that has been happening for over a hundred years, we told customers we were rolling over our plans to make 2021 bigger and better than ever, which is the absolute truth. I could keep going but the theme would remain the same. We examined the business model of each of our clients and figured out the best way to support their marketing needs in unprecedented times.
EIBJ: Looking back, are there any changes you wish you would have made, and why?
KB: I think we should have anticipated our COVID-19 marketing messages would need to last longer. When we sat down and started adjusting our messaging to reflect the pandemic, we all genuinely thought this was a Q2 plan and we would be back to normal by the fall. People would work from home for a few weeks and then this nightmare would be behind us. We would have never guessed we would still be dealing with this in 2021. So our initial plans to help our clients get through COVID-19 were very short term with the anticipation we would return to our original 2020 plan within a few weeks. As this wasn’t the case, we had to keep putting on Band-Aids until we accepted this as a new reality for an undetermined amount of time and fully switched gears.
EIBJ: What advice do you have for local marketers in 2021?
KB: Can we bring back old porcelain and neon signage? You know, the stuff that lasts as collector’s items well past its shelf life. Since that does sound pretty spendy, I would say never be afraid to think outside of the box. Do something with your brand that will create a memory within people’s head. You won’t regret it.